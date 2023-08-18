By Chukwudi Nweje

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that with harmony, equity, and fairness, Nigeria can become one of the most prosperous countries in the world.

Its President- General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, stated this in London, when he took the campaign to foster peace and unity in Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

Iwuanyanwu, who was accompanied by his wife and other members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo were hosted by Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Tunji Isola.

He said Nigeria is blessed with enormous human and natural resources that gives it the potential to rank among the most prosperous countries in the world, but regretted that the country was weighed down by ethnic and religious discontentment.

“The purpose of this visit is to foster familiarity between the Mission’s staff and the members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and to promote peace and unity in Nigeria. With harmony, equity, and fairness, Nigeria can become one of the most prosperous countries in the world due to its abundant human and natural resources.”

Iwuanyanwu expressed deep appreciation to the High Commissioner for granting the organisation audience, saying he is the first High Commissioner of Nigeria in the United Kingdom to grant audience to Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Iwuanyanwu urged Nigerian youths to disregard any issue that may incite discord and division in the country, and instead uphold the leadership principles of the nation’s founding fathers, which promote peaceful coexistence and harmony.

Earlier in his remarks, the High Commissioner reiterated the importance of Nigeria’s unity, stating that it would facilitate stronger alliances with other nations worldwide.

The envoy encouraged Ohanaeze Ndigbo to continue fostering unity, peace, and camaraderie for the betterment of Nigeria.

He said there was significant connections among Nigerian citizens in the UK and praised the Igbo community for their resilience, creativity, and contributions to various fields that enrich the global tapestry of culture and progress.

He also commended the strong bond within the Nigerian community and robust diplomatic ties between Nigeria and UK.