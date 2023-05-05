From Tony John, Port Harcourt

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has declared that the unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable.

This is as he has vowed to make corruption in the judiciary unattractive.

He stated this, yesterday, when he commissioned the Magistrates’ Court Complex in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, urging Nigerians to tolerate one another.

Tinubu who rounded off his two-day visit to Rivers State, yesterday,said though he and Governor Nyesom Wike of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), belonged to different political parties, they however believe in the unity of Nigeria.

Wike had invited the President- elect to commission projects built by his administration.

On Wednesday, the first day of the visit, Tinubu, had promised that his administration would not marginalise any part of the country. He also pledged to “leave legacy projects across the length and breadth of Nigeria.”

Speaking yesterday, the former Lagos State governor said he would fulfill all promises made to the people of Rivers State.

“That is what I intend to do in all policy formations coming up. I promise Nigerians that the unity of this country is not negotiable. That is what Wike and I are promoting jointly. I promise I will be fair to all.”

On judges’ welfare, the said: “The reform is on the way.”

He said his administration would undertake “the changes that are necessary” to fight “corruption” in the judiciary.

“You don’t expect your judges to live in squalor, to operate in squalor and dispense justice in squalor. This is part of the changes that are necessary. We must fight corruption, but we must definitely look at the other side of the coin. If you don’t want your judges to be corrupt, you got to pay attention to their welfare. You don’t want them to operate in hazardous conditions.”

The President-elect said lack of consumer credit, which could make it easy for workers to acquire property such as houses and cars makes them susceptible to corruption.

“If you have consumer credit that will reduce the propensity for corruption. We don’t want our judges to play foul, to compromise justice. I promise we are going to review all of these in a policy think tank.”

Tinubu, however, charged lawyers at the occasion to cultivate the culture of maintenance.

“I am here with the hope that you will collaborate with me. I promise you my commitment to fulfill all political promises that I made.

Meanwhile, Tinubu, had during the banquet held in his honour on Wednesday night, by the Rivers State government, clarified what he meant when he replied Wike on project refund, which had generated reactions on social media.

“I exchanged a banter with Governor Wike; if you take me seriously, it’s left to you. The truth is, I’m a President-elect. I have no signature for expenditure until sworn in. How can I make a commitment? I cannot sign a dime of Nigeria money or expenditure now. There can only be one president at a time.

“If you ask me to go and commit to things that are mere expectations and cannot be fulfilled, I believe in fulfilling promises, that’s why I’m here. And we have to do it for Nigeria. I thank you all for the support you gave me during the election. But, I’m still on a countdown. If I sign anything for you now and commit to it, I can’t pay. For that flyover, how can I pay, personal? That’s not realistic. I hope that clears the social media fears. I don’t respond to social media talks. There is no name they’ve not called me; it’s a free speech society and around the world.”