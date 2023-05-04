From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has declared that the unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable.

Tinubu stated this on Thursday, when he commissioned the Magistrates’ Court Complex in Port Harcourt, built by the Governor Nyesom Wike-led government.

He assured Nigerians that he would be fair to all and also promised to review the welfare of judges after he is sworn in on May 29, 2023.

The former Lagos State governor, who has ended his two-day official visit to Rivers State, urged Nigerians to tolerate one another.

Speaking further, the president-elect, who is the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said that though he and the Rivers State governor, Wike, of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), are from different political parties, that they believe in the unity of Nigeria.

He (Tinubu) said: “I will fulfil the promise I made to the people of Rivers State and that is what I intend to do in all policy formations coming up.

“I promise Nigerians that the unity of this country is not negotiable. That is what Wike and I are promoting jointly. I promise I will be fair to all.”

On judges’ welfare, the former Lagos State governor stated: “The reform is on the way.”

The president-elect, however, charged lawyers at the occasion to cultivate the culture of maintenance.

He said: “I am here with the hope that you will collaborate with me. I promise you my commitment to fulfill all political promises that I made.

Meanwhile, Tinubu, had during the banquet held in his honour on Wednesday night, by the Rivers State government, clarified what he meant when he replied Wike on project refund, which had generated reactions on social media.

He said: “I exchanged a banter with Governor Wike; if you take me seriously, it’s left to you. The truth is, I’m a President-elect. I have no signature for expenditure until sworn in.

“How can I make a commitment? I cannot sign a dime of Nigeria money or expenditure now. There can only be one president at a time.

“If you ask me to go and commit to things that are mere expectations and cannot be fulfilled, I believe in fulfilling promises, that’s why I’m here. And we have to do it for Nigeria. I thank you all for the support you gave me during the election. But, I’m still on a countdown.

“If I sign anything for you now and commit to it, I can’t pay. For that flyover, how can I pay, personal? That’s not realistic.

“I hope that clears the social media fears. I don’t respond to social media talks. There is no name they’ve not called me. It’s a free speech society and around the world.”