From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Oladele Alake has said that Nigeria’s soil lie vast mineral resources that harbor tremendous potential for economy growth of the country.

The minister made this disclosure yesterday,in Abuja at a pre-event press briefing of the mining week to hold between 16-18 October 2023, with the theme: “Unlocking Nigeria’s Mining Potential”, adding that the event is a significant milestone to showcase the potential of Nigeria’s mining sector.

Alake called on Nigerians and mining stakeholders to leverage on the solid minerals incentives provided by the administration of President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to establish and strengthen their businesses to support the Mining Industry in Nigeria.

He said: “Nigeria’s soil lie vast mineral resources that harbor tremendous potential for growth and prosperity. This potential extends not only to our nation but also to the wider African Continent.

“The mining week activities aim is to foster an environment where industry experts, stakeholders, and government officials can exchange ideas and strengthen the concepts of industry best practices.

“This will foster innovation and enhance the overall competitiveness of our mining sector as we endeavor to “unlock Nigeria’s Mining Potential’’ upholding the tenets of environmental, social and governance standards.

“Investment promotion, highlighting the investment opportunities inherent in Nigeria’s mining landscape such as the stable and favorable investment climate created through the presidential business enabling environment initiative as well as very attractive incentives provided by the federal government.

“We therefore invite both local and international investors to explore the vast potentials in the mining sector in Nigeria for growth and profitability, contributing to the realization of aspiration of shared benefits of the earth’s resources.

“Sustainability lies at the core of our vision for the mining sector. We will underscore the importance of responsible mining practices that respect our environment, host communities, and cultural heritage, a fundamental aspect of unlocking Nigeria’s mining potential.”

The Permanent secretary, Ministry of Solid Minerals, Dr. Mary Ogbe, noted that the 8th edition of the Nigeria mining week holds immense promise as a vital platform for industry leaders, stakeholders and enthusiasts to converge and exchange ideas.

Ogbe said: “Nigeria’s abundant mineral resources offer us a unique opportunity to foster sustainable growth and development, and this event underscores our dedication to harnessing these resources effectively and responsibly.

In his remarks, the President, Miners Association of Nigeria, Dele Ayanleke, said that the various technical workshop would open a vista hope for youths to provide them with legitimate means of livelihood to deliverer them from the ‘Japa Syndrome’ and the unholy spirits of cybercrime and banditry, respectively constituting brain drain and menace to our national life.

Ayanleke said: “At no time, our nation has witnessed an era of increasing interest in the development of the solid minerals sector such as we are experiencing at the moment, especially since after the discovery of crude oil.

“Among many other compelling factors is also the fact that Nigeria has suddenly become a beautiful bride of the world with the discovery, in abundance and fine grades, the critical minerals needed for global energy transition in addition to the global dwindling fortunes of oil as a source of energy and revenue earner.”