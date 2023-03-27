Governor Makinde, Osungbade, Ogundiwin, others to attend celebration

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The oldest health institution in Nigeria, Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology, hitherto known as School of Hygiene, Eleyele, Ibadan, which was established on April 1, 1933, has flagged off the 90th anniversary of the monotechnic that was formerly affiliated to the London School of Hygiene.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and a renowned public health expert, Prof Kayode Osungbade, of the Department of Health Policy and Management, Faculty of Public Health, University of Ibadan (UI).

, as well as the Chairman of the governing council of the college, Dr Aaron Ola Ogundiwin, and other eminent personalities are expected to grace the grand finale of the celebration on Saturday, April 1, 2023, on the campus of the institution, owned by Oyo State Government. It will also feature a convocation for 645 students of the college.

The chairman of the governing council of the college, Dr Ogundiwin, who addressed a press conference on Monday on the campus of the college at Eleyele, Ibadan, as a part of activities preceding the founder’s day, was supported by the Acting Provost of the college, Mrs Oluyemisi Oyewo, a pharmacist.

According to him, “The week-long activities to mark the anniversary commenced on Sunday with a thanksgiving service, with the former President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev’d Supo Ayokunle, presiding as the officiating minister. An awareness rally was also held on Monday in the institution’s neighbourhood on the maintenance of good health, which would be followed by a symposium, talent hunt and cultural activities for students, on Wednesday. There will be a sports competition between the Alumni, staff and students and an award ceremony for the outstanding staff.

“On Thursday, there will be a documentary title: [email protected]: The Journey so far”, followed by the Convocation Lecture. Friday is Alumni Day/Home Coming and Jumat service, while Saturday is the convocation proper.

In her remarks, the Acting Provost of the College, Mrs Oluyemisi Oyewo said the institution is known for its quality standard. She added that the college has reached an advanced stage in becoming Higher National Diploma (HND) awarding institution.

The 90th-anniversary planning committee chairman, Prof S.A. Ojewale said the institution teaches public health which gives the opportunity to graduands to later venture into other health-related fields, urging students to take their studies seriously.