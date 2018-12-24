Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A candidate for House of Representatives seat in Sokoto State, Dr. Balarabe Kakale, has said most laws being used to drive the country’s developmental plans were obsolete and needed to be retooled.

Kakale, a former commissioner for Health in the state, who is seeking to represent Tureta/Bodinga/Dange Shuni federal constituency in the National Assembly on the platform of the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated this in an interview with Daily Sun, in Sokoto, on Sunday.

He said Nigeria needed a working and vibrant laws that would propel her out of the multifaceted challenges militating against its national growth.

Kakale also noted that the National Assembly is yearning for people with intelligent and fresh ideas to help the executive arms of government take the country to a greater height.

“The current position of this country is not working at all and it must be changed for better.

“This will be part of my mission to the National Assembly. I will fight issue of poor budgeting. Nigeria’s budget is one of the worst in the country.

“Also take the power sector for instance, we have National Electricity Regulatory Commission Acts but has not be able to turnaround the sector.

“The Acts still allows Nigeria to depend only on centralised power system. Today, the power generation is about 5,000 megawatts and we are celebrating while South Africa is producing 50,000 megawatts.

“The BUA cement company in Sokoto is producing around 48 megawatts but to evacuate the power and supply Sokoto residents is impossible.

“They will have feed into the national grid before it can be transmit back to Sokoto. All these are because of the existing laws.

“Why can’t we have the laws that will allow states to feed electricity for themselves?

“When you go health sector, National Health Insurance Scheme is one of the best scheme in the country today, but we need viable laws to strengthen it further.

“Imagine that the scheme could only captured two percent of Nigeria’s population. We must fight to have a review of these laws.

“We needed a working and viable laws that can propel us to the path of greatness.” Kakale further explained.

He also promised to prioritise issue of human development for the constituents is seeking to represent, adding that “my empowerment programmes is going to be unique and sustainable based, especially for the youths and women.”