From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The 5th edition of Nigeria’s largest and most prestigious grassroots football tournament, Bayelsa Governor’s Football Tournament known as the Prosperity Cup is set to kick off.

The tournament organized by Bayelsa State Government and managed by Abuja based company Red Sapphire is held in support of the sports-loving Governor, Senator Douye Diri’s efforts to positively engage youths of the Niger Delta through sports.

The Director- General of the highly successful tournament, Ono K Akpe said the tournament is targeted at developing football talents at the community level, stimulate youth empowerment and enhance overall grassroots development thus engendering inter-communal interaction, peace and unity in the region.

He explained that the Prosperity Cup, initially known as The Restoration Cup was conceptualized during the tenure of the immediate past Governor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson and the maiden edition was held in 2015 with 110 teams from various communities, football academies, religious bodies and tertiary institutions, participating

Ewoama FC, of Brass Local Government Area won the maiden competition, defeating River Ramos FC of Ekeremor in the finals played at the Nembe City Stadium.

The maiden showpiece produced Okardi Inikurogha who is currently plying his trade with French side Grenoble FC after emerging MVP of that edition.

Akpe disclosed that the 2022 edition with a total of 210 community-based teams was won by EGM Football Club and attracted International Scouts from France, South Africa, Australia, and Eastern Europe.

The first scouting team led Mr. Vincent Onyema included Chief Executive Officer of Aspire Sports France, Mr. Gregory Paul, Mr. Passi Gerald of Olympique Marseille FC of France, International Scout of Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa Mr. Thembela Lesly, Head Coach and Newcastle Jets Coach of Australia, Mr. Hussein Skenderovic.

The second scouting team was led by FIFA agent Ojo Paul Omamomo and included Nikita Poliakov, Dmitrii Churkin from FDC Vista Academy in Eastern Europe, as well as national coach Kennedy Boboye an ex-International and Joseph Eyimofe.

Akpe listed the achievements of the competition to include discovery of seven home grown players plying their trade with Bayelsa United’s first team.

He said the second highest goal scorer in the Nigeria Premier Football League NPFL Robert Mizo, Endurance Ebedebiri, Philip Bob, Bweribo Tarabina and Bayelsa United captain Gabriel Biriduba all played in the tournament while Egah Saviour, Prince Ebiobowei,Onyesom Precious and others who have gone abroad, equally played in previous editions of the Prosperity Cup.

Akpe disclosed that the tournament which usually spans a period of 12 weeks will kick-off in May and end in early July with about 250 games across 25 community fields in the state.

This year’s edition is supported by DSTV, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Bayelsa State Chapter, Bayelsa State Football Association, Ministry of Youths and Sports Development among others.