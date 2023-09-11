From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that Nigeria’s housing deficit is 28 million and will need over N21 trillion to effectively bridge the gap.

Speaking at the weekend, during the groundbreaking for the construction of a 500-unit Housing Estate by the Sokoto State Government, Shettima said that this is despite efforts by governments across different levels to bridge the gap.

Shettima who commended the state governor, Ahmed Aliyu, for his efforts to address the housing needs of his people, noted that the housing deficit in Nigeria remained a huge challenge.

“Nigeria has a deficit of 28 million houses and we will need N21 trillion to meet our housing needs.

“This step taken by the governor is highly commendable and worthy of emulation by other state governments.

“The governor has started well by completing the roads and flyovers he inherited,” he added.

Earlier, Aliyu said the housing estate would be for civil servants and would be sold to them when completed on an owner-occupier basis.

“This is a project that was initiated by the former governor of the state, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko but was later abandoned by the immediate past administration. But we are determined to complete it for the benefit of our workers and the general public,” he said.

The governor disclosed that the project located at Wamakko Local Government Area of the state will cost the state government N7.3 billion to complete.

In a statement, Director, Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola, said that the event which was to mark 100 days in office by the administration was attended by former governor of Sokoto State, Aliyu Wamakko; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari; Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello Goronyo and former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Mukhtar Shagari, among others.