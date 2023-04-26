From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

An educator and Founder, Diamond-Crest for Youth Education Foundation, Mr Gideon Onyedi, has said that violence and killings witnessed during the last general elections in Nigeria were worse than ongoing bloody crisis in Sudan.

To this end, Onyedi said those who sponsored and supported violence during the election have no moral justification to condemn crisis in Sudan.

In a statement on Wednesday, the educator noted that war does not start in a day, but it builds up over a period of time following injustice against one another in the society.

“Anyone in Nigeria who supported election violence against a particular tribe in this last election has no moral right to condemn this killing in Sudan.

“Those butchering other Africans on the streets of Khartoum and those who promoted violence and killing against people of other ethnic groups during the elections in Lagos are the same. That is how it starts.

“War does not just start in one day. Ethnic cleansing does not start in one day. Rebellion does not start in one day. It builds up overtime.

“Those who are in position to stop it but fail to do so has no moral strength to condemn it when it assumes a full scale in other nations.

“Nigerians of all groups should come together and work with determination to accommodate everyone from anywhere in Nigeria. Lust for power, greed and selfishness are the fertile grounds they breed war.

“If you want to convince a violent and murderous man that he is so, show him where his action is being displayed by another, he will end up passing a lethal judgement on himself,” the statement said.