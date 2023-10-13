By Chinelo Obogo

[email protected]

AT a meeting with the Minister

of Aviation and Aerospace Devel-

opment, Festus Keyamo, Airline

Operators of Nigeria (AON), had

urged the Federal Government

to carry out sweeping reforms in

the aviation sector after outlining

the challenges facing the sector.

The body had listed the scarcity of

foreign exchange, jet-A1 fuel, inad-

equate infrastructure, cost of capi-

tal and funding options, govern-

ment policies, multiple taxes, fees

and charges as some of the factors

impeding its success.

Director General of the Ni-

gerian Civil Aviation Authority

(NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, who

spoke to journalists recently, ac-

knowledged that the country’s

difficult economic environment

was affecting the profitability of

airlines but noted that his agency

was always seeking ways to assist

airlines to remain afloat. He also

spoke in detail on other issues af-

fecting the sector.

Multiple charges

The Ministry of Aviation and

Aerospace Development estab-

lished a committee to look at these

multitudes of revenues to see how

they can be streamlined. But what

we need to understand is that a lot

of these charges are not from the

aviation agencies, but are more in

the cargo area. All sorts of people,

some are illegally making these

charges. So, aviation will start,

at least we will consolidate and

see where we can streamline and

merge those charges and see what

can be done. But there are a lot of

people and lots of charges have

nothing to do with aviation aero-

nautical charges. It is other organ-

isations that are in the airport that

put these charges. But, sometimes

as Nigerians, we need to all sit

down as a team and see the dam-

age we are doing to our country.

In Lagos, there are so many

charges. When you want to ex-

port your cargo, there are so many

charges and by the time you pay

those charges, your products are

not even competitive anymore.

That is why you see that a lot of

planes bringing in cargo leave

empty out of Nigeria, because

exports are not viable and lots of

these are charged by plethora of

these agencies. It is really hurting

us.

NCAA’s autonomy

The NCAA is a government or-

ganisation and its autonomy is on

safety regulatory functions. But

there are other government regu-

lations, financial regulations and

all that the NCAA must comply

with. The NCAA cannot exist on

its own and we say nobody in gov-

ernment should talk to us. There

is no civil aviation authority like that anywhere in the world. But,

when we take safety decisions,

like grounding of an Airline X,

then there is intervention that we

should reverse that action, then

that is interference with the regu-

latory function.

Airlines’ profitability

Nigerian airlines are operating

in a very difficult environment.

An airline cannot operate in iso-

lation of the economy it is operat-

ing in and the Nigerian economy

is in very difficult times. The cost

of financing is 25 per cent. That

is killing to start with. You take

a loan and you are paying 25 per

cent of whatever you make to the

bank. You are not talking of your

expenses, your cost, current and

long-term liabilities.

Quite a few of them are in fi-

nancial strait and some are okay.

So, that is the way it is. It is a very

difficult environment for the air- lines and we also do sincerely sym-

pathise with them and we will try

and see where we have flexibility

to make life easy for them.

Like the issue of insurance, the

insurance is from Lloyds of Lon-

don, from another country which

requires a huge amount of foreign

exchange.

Normally, insurance they say is

for one year, but we know an air-

line that has 20, 30 aircraft like Air

Peace for it to pay insurance is a

huge task, that is why we say pay

quarterly, at least to reduce the fi-

nancial burden, especially on the

requirement of getting foreign ex-

change at a time.

So, we try to assist the airlines

in that area, and those who have

debts, we reach an agreement with them. If I have N1 billion with you,

I am not asking you to pay that N1

billion to me, because if I do that, I

am going to kill your business. So,

we reach a Memorandum of Un-

derstanding (MoU) and they pay

an amount that will not cripple

their operation. But also, they have

to pay a reasonable amount to clear

those outstanding debts. Those are

the areas we have flexibility with

the industry.

ICAO audit

ICAO audited Nigeria and we

got 70 per cent, which is below the

global average, but we moved up

and we did not get any significant

security concerns. We met the au-

thority and the industry in a very

difficult time, and I keep saying

this, what we are doing, we are not

developing the system for the sake

of passing an audit. We are devel-

oping the system for sustainability,

to function the way it is supposed

to function, audit or no audit. We

are not here to pass audit. I am not

here to make ICAO happy while

my people are suffering. It is good

to get a high score, but I don’t want

us to get 90 per cent, then you

come back three months later and

we have gone back to our old hab-

its.

In ICAO, there is no pass or fail.

There is a target, if you don’t get

the target, ICAO will send you a

report with the protocol questions.

And you use that, they give you

three months to develop an action

plan and close some of those gaps

and send it back to them. There are

a couple of areas we didn’t do very

well in Nigeria and one of the ar-

eas is the certification of airports.

It is very critical; we lost 10 points or more in the area of certification

of airports. And to be honest, we

refused to certify the airports, be-

cause the airports did not meet the

requirement for certification. If

we had done certification and then

ICAO comes and see that they did

not meet the requirement, then

our credibility goes to zero and we

would have failed woefully and we

would have all sorts of significant

safety concerns. The reputation of

Nigeria will be damaged, the Ni-

gerian airlines and everybody will

suffer for that.

We have all agreed, going for-

ward we are going to do the certi-

fication. There is nothing like this

organisation did well or that or-

ganisation didn’t. When you go to

ICAO, they are not going to tell you

the NCAA did 100 per cent, FAAN

did 50 per cent or NAMA did 60

percent. There is nothing of such.

It is Nigeria they are going to put

there and we must collaborate and

work together.

Different sections in the NCAA

got different scores. Airworthiness

got 94 per cent. They went from

90 to 94, which is almost perfect.

Then we had the airport, because

of lack of certification, most had

56 per cent. Then we have air

navigation services, we had lots of

problems both on the NCAA and

NAMA sides. So it is those areas

that really dragged us down.

Operation was at 52 per cent,

they went up about 11 points. Still

a bit poor, but at least, the direc-

tion is in the right trajectory. We

are not even waiting for the ICAO

report, we know where we have

issues and the work has started.

After you have done your audit and you think you are okay, you

invite ICAO but this time around,

you pay for it. They will come and

look at you to validate all the ac-

tions you have said you have done

and then your score goes through

the roof. And I am sure if we work

collaboratively with the support of

the press, the ministry, the entire

industry, believe me, our scores

will shoot through the air. At least

the audit has shown us where we

are. If we were deceiving ourselves

or we were blinded by it, now it is

quite obvious and we will work in

resolving those areas.

Payment of 40% revenue

generated to the federa-

tion account

Whatever we do, the govern-

ment takes 40 per cent at source. If

Air Peace pays me N10 million nai-

ra to go and inspect their aircraft

for instance, the government takes

40 per cent out of it. I can’t tell Air

Peace to go and give the govern-

ment N4 million, so I have to take

from my own money to conduct

the aircraft inspection for it.

Lack of sufficient techni-

cal staff

My staff leave the agency regu-

larly and that is the problem of

salary. You are earning N500,000

monthly and a particular airline

comes and gives you N1.5 million

monthly, what are you going to

do? It is unfortunate, that is the

way it is and that is why we need

to be removed from that salary

structure. Kenya as of two years

ago pays some of its technical staff

about $10,000 monthly and they

were going to increase it. So, you

pay your people peanuts and you

expect them to do magic.