AS part of efforts to estab-

lish an effective air cargo

sector, the aviacargo team

set up by the Federal Air-

ports Authority of Nigeria

(FAAN) went on another

fact-finding visit to Kotoka

International Airport cargo

facilities. The team was led

by the Director of Commer-

cial and Business Develop-

ment of FAAN, Olumyiwa

Femi-Pearse.

Nigeria is currently ranked number five in Af-

rica in aviacargo business

behind Kenya, Egypt, South

Africa and Ethiopia, as it

has been reported that the

country receives over 10

fully loaded freighters week-

ly and most leave empty. To

address this, FAAN set up an

Aviacargo Roadmap Com-

mittee with Ikechi Uko as

the coordinator of the proj-

ect.

During the visit to Accra, they were taken to Aviance

Cargo, the oldest special

purpose cargo terminal in

Ghana for a tour. They also

visited the Swissport Ter-

minal where they engaged

with government agencies

and some stakeholders.

They then visited the Ni-

gerian Embassy where the

High Commissioner Ibok-

Ete Ibas urged that the re-

port and their findings are

implemented. “Nigeria is now learning from people

who had earlier learnt from

us. We should show more

patriotism to restore Nige-

ria to its rightful position in

the world,” he said.

The team rounded off the

tour with an engagement

with the Ghana Export Pro-

motion Agency, where they

were received by the Deputy

CEO, Albert Kassim Diwu-

ra. After the engagement,

Mr. Uko thanked the government of Ghana for the

reception of the team and

wondered why both coun-

tries are not working closer

together.

“I observed that Ghana

imports eggs from Belgium

to hatch for day old chicks,

while eggs are rotting away

in North Central Nigeria.

Why is Ghana importing

mangos from Brazil to pro-

duce fruit juice for export?

Why is Nigeria importing chocolate from Europe

when Ghana can supply all

we need? If Ghana is good at

exporting yam, can we sup-

ply more yams to Ghana for

increased exports? These

will grow the two econo-

mies,” he said.

The team had earlier vis-

ited the airports at Nairobi,

Kenya and Addis Ababa,

Ethiopia They have also vis-

ited three airports in Nige-

ria; Jos, Lafia and Abuja.