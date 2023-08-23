Urge them to help Tinubu perform better than Buhari

Threaten to campaign for sack of underperforming ministers

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A coalition of pro-democracy group under the umbrella of the Natives, has told newly-inaugurated Ministers that Nigerians will not tolerate any failure from them in the effort to restore the image, glory and economy of Nigeria.

The group also urged the Ministers to help President Bola Tinubu to perform better than his predecessor, stressing that the country deserves better than the past.

Supreme Leader of the Natives Olalekan Smart Edwards handed the warning at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

He maintained that Nigeria must be greater, adding that the ministers have been burdened with the tasks to lead the country to her destination.

The Natives, in the address they titled all eyes on the ministers, also threatened to campaign for the sake of any Minister or Ministers that failed to live up to the expectations of Nigerians

“We are total and firm believers in the Renewed Hope administration, so will give you the citizens support, we will be at your doors, will keep you on your toes, meet you in the field, monitor and evaluate your progress and will not be afraid to spot you out or call for you to be booted out. This time around Nigerians must Win!!

“The undaunting task to renew the hope of Nigerians through creative and innovative solutions has been signaled unmistakably. We are all aware of the sacrifices Nigerians have had to make in the face of the bold decisions to rescue our country by the President Tinubu and the challenges of temporary pain confronting the people.

“To the Ministers, we say congratulations! We call upon you to be constantly aware of the Renewed Hope Covenant with the People. Hon. Ministers, come alive, wake up and rise up!! You are 45 of the best amongst us, do not be a disgrace to us, globally, collectively and Individually, we won’t tolerate failure. The entire country expects much from you, also the President and may your reign be prosperous,” he noted.

Reminding them that all eyes are now on them, the Natives quipped: “President Tinubu has played his part, he has both the mandatory role to supervise and be responsible for successes and failures. We are citizens, we are Natives and we are his helpers and his followers, our nation deserves better than the past, Nigeria must be greater, you have been burdened with the tasks to lead us to our destination, we will follow, lead us well.

“Ministers, we call on you to be on your toes, fold your sleeves, the task is enormous, you all have the pedigree to surmount them. This is our clear chance to restore the image, the glory and economy of our nation,” he said.

Setting more agenda for the Ministers, the Natives noted: “We call on you to be patriots, do not discriminate, unite the country and deliver dividends, make our Nation attractive again, restore our dignity and human pride.

“Banish poverty, reenergize the country, give hope to young people, women and the disabled, open up the reservoir of knowledge, potentials and skills inherent in the nation, we want to see great infrastructures, durable roads, active railways, amazing air and land transport, utilize the sun, the ocean, our brains, create polices that make businesses profitable and inspire Nigerians at home and everywhere.

“Nigeria and Nigerians, rural or urban, in diaspora and communities, must experience renewed hope.

You have Singapore, Rwanda, China before you as examples, this is a different journey, the President wants delivery, Nigerians want results. Remove all debris, clogs in the wheels, uproot all blockades, imbalances and impediments in your pathways.

“There must be power, the natural resources gas, solid minerals, water, fertile land and human talents are before you, explore them creatively and elevate them,” the group demanded.