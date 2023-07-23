By Lukman Olabiyi

First female elected Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu has posited that various challenges confronting Nigeria were self-inflicted.

Ojikutu in a statement she issued and made available to journalists in Lagos, attributed Nigeria’s problem to God’s anger, lawlessness, corruption and human wickedness to one another.

She, therefore, advised Nigerians, particularly political leaders to turn to God and not enact laws and attitudes that are anti-people, noting that the unbearable policies by some of the public office holders are the cause of hardship and criminal activities in the country.

The statement read in part: “God is angry because we (Nigerians) see the truth and we decide to follow falsehood and we are worshipping too many deities that are not for God. There is only one God and we worship Him in many ways. But people are not worshipping God sincerely. We should use our ways, words, deeds and actions to worship God. You cannot worship God and hurt your neighbour. There is no way you will hurt your neighbour and make someone sad and you will expect God to listen to you when you pray. You cannot see God physically; it is through the person you see physically that you will worship God.

“We are wicked to one another. People owe you; they have the money and they refuse to pay. The government owes workers; the government has the money and it refuses to pay the workers and they say they should not steal. People are using human parts for money rituals to match the status of people who have stolen from the treasury. Our priorities are wrong. We have gone to the dog with our morals. We should turn to God sincerely and ask for forgiveness. People should turn to God for mercy and He will have mercy on Nigeria and give us rulers that will not punish us. God should give us leaders that have our interests at heart.

“Nigeria is faulty. The country has been sold. What should have been used as a provision for us has been used as a deal. We must keep praying because there are so many sins hanging on our nation. They have successfully criminalised almost 99 per cent of Nigerians and there is no way out.”

She, however, implored Nigerians to turn to God, amend their way and behaviour to suit God and not human beings.