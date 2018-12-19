The Vice Presidential debate has come and gone. I watched it very keenly. VP Yemi Osinbajo spoke to Nigerians. Peter Obi spoke with Nigerians. That was the clear difference. Osinbajo was tentative and cautious. Obi was categorical and designative.

Osinbajo reached Nigerians’ brains. Obi touched their hearts. Osinbajo was theoretical. Obi was practical. Osinbajo struggled with figures. Obi gave them out effortlessly. Osinbajo is no doubt a brilliant lawyer and academician, doing better than PMB whenever PMB travelled, but Obi came out more like a seasoned administrator, trusted economist and financial manager. Let us see more.

Peter Obi:

“Our country today has the highest number of out-of-school children in the world.

“Our inequality has worsened, our misery index has worsened.

“Currently, it is more expensive to bring out goods from Apapa port than it is to bring in goods from Europe.

“We have lots of security issues today because we are currently unable to create jobs, which other countries have created effortlessly.

“Today we are virtually at a level where our debt is unsustainable.

“In 2015 we generated $41bn in foreign direct investment, but now, we attracted only $12bn last year. Even our stock market has lost over N2 trillion in one year. You can’t shut down your shop and be chasing criminals.

“Currently, we have a government that is doing what it is not supposed to do. The job of government is supervision and to create an enabling environment for investment to thrive. The more you invest in education, the better your economy. I have known this even as governor of a state, where I took the state from number 28 to number one in education…”

Nigerians react to the debate

You own a Supermart where goods always get missing from the shelves daily

Solution:

PDP/Peter Obi:

*install modern security gadgets *Retrain staff,

*Tag each product with microchips *Increase sales

APC/Prof. Osinbajo:

*Lock your shop,

*Sit outside with machete,

*Chase away any suspicious looking person *Die of hunger

– Jimmy Abia

1. You can’t close your shop and be chasing criminals. – Peter Obi

2. If you allow the criminals to loot your entire inventory, soon you will find you have no shop to close in the first place. – Osinbajo

Will they ask Buhari these question during the presidential debate? It will be interesting to hear his responses.

– Joe Attueyi

Nigeria, do you want more of the four years … freedom from the two-man cabal? – Kadijat/ANN

So, Osinbajo is actually in charge of debt management in Nigeria and we are now at $22 trillion? He has been sharing the money. – Promise

Are you watching this … Debate. Facts, facts and statistics from Peter Obi. Leave sentiments, Peter Obi way sound – Promise

A. I smell foul play. I learnt Obi had the question leaked to him before hand. Or how do you explain him having correlating statistics and facts to back answers to each and every question and he finishes before time?