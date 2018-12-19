Osinbajo reached Nigerians’ brains. Obi touched their hearts. Osinbajo was theoretical. Obi was practical. Osinbajo struggled with figures. Obi gave them out effortlessly.
Mike Ozekhome
The Vice Presidential debate has come and gone. I watched it very keenly. VP Yemi Osinbajo spoke to Nigerians. Peter Obi spoke with Nigerians. That was the clear difference. Osinbajo was tentative and cautious. Obi was categorical and designative.
Osinbajo reached Nigerians’ brains. Obi touched their hearts. Osinbajo was theoretical. Obi was practical. Osinbajo struggled with figures. Obi gave them out effortlessly. Osinbajo is no doubt a brilliant lawyer and academician, doing better than PMB whenever PMB travelled, but Obi came out more like a seasoned administrator, trusted economist and financial manager. Let us see more.
Peter Obi:
“Our country today has the highest number of out-of-school children in the world.
“Our inequality has worsened, our misery index has worsened.
“Currently, it is more expensive to bring out goods from Apapa port than it is to bring in goods from Europe.
“We have lots of security issues today because we are currently unable to create jobs, which other countries have created effortlessly.
“Today we are virtually at a level where our debt is unsustainable.
“In 2015 we generated $41bn in foreign direct investment, but now, we attracted only $12bn last year. Even our stock market has lost over N2 trillion in one year. You can’t shut down your shop and be chasing criminals.
“Currently, we have a government that is doing what it is not supposed to do. The job of government is supervision and to create an enabling environment for investment to thrive. The more you invest in education, the better your economy. I have known this even as governor of a state, where I took the state from number 28 to number one in education…”
Nigerians react to the debate
You own a Supermart where goods always get missing from the shelves daily
Solution:
PDP/Peter Obi:
*install modern security gadgets *Retrain staff,
*Tag each product with microchips *Increase sales
APC/Prof. Osinbajo:
*Lock your shop,
*Sit outside with machete,
*Chase away any suspicious looking person *Die of hunger
– Jimmy Abia
1. You can’t close your shop and be chasing criminals. – Peter Obi
2. If you allow the criminals to loot your entire inventory, soon you will find you have no shop to close in the first place. – Osinbajo
Will they ask Buhari these question during the presidential debate? It will be interesting to hear his responses.
– Joe Attueyi
Nigeria, do you want more of the four years … freedom from the two-man cabal? – Kadijat/ANN
So, Osinbajo is actually in charge of debt management in Nigeria and we are now at $22 trillion? He has been sharing the money. – Promise
Are you watching this … Debate. Facts, facts and statistics from Peter Obi. Leave sentiments, Peter Obi way sound – Promise
A. I smell foul play. I learnt Obi had the question leaked to him before hand. Or how do you explain him having correlating statistics and facts to back answers to each and every question and he finishes before time?
Sound
Sound
Sound – Revo Baba
B. Okay based on the perceived questions leak, this may be why Buhari is refusing to debate with Atiku. The questions have been leaked to Atiku. Paddling to my creeks, where questions are not leaked. – Ankio Briggs
C. This is Peter Obi’s turf. If you have it, you have it. You cant give what you don’t have even if they give you the expo. We have to seek constitutional amendment to change the nomenclature of the office from Vice President to“VicePeter”.– PaulIbe.
Much ado about nothing
It’s not easy beating a SAN at this game o cos he argues a tall order defending an indefensible … you just end up playing with words. – Promise
Worse still, the thief they said stole in the last shop… and leave the one who steals your shop in your presence. – Steve Oluyide
Osinbajo!!! Proud of my man!! Any day any time. Eze goes to school. – Tonye T.J.T. Princewill
Hope they repeat it. I forgot to record it. – Tonye T.J.T Princewill
This is one for the archives. – Tonye T.J.T Princewill
2019 debate: Peter Obi on oil subsidy issues
“We are subsidising inefficiencies. If you do the right things, prices of petroleum will come down.”
“How can you budget N340 billion for health, which amounts to N5 for every Nigerian yearly, and you are paying over N8 trillion on subsidy? What are you actually subsidising?”
Me: God bless you Peter Obi. Osinbajo is defending SCANDALOUS subsidy payment that his principal, Muhammadu Buhari, once called SCAM?
Gentlemen, in 2012, the man who saw tomorrow, former President Goodluck Jonathan, removed oil subsidy. Osinbajo and his party men led protests that shut down the economy for over two weeks. Today, we are back to square one paying trillions of naira on subsidies, yet petrol pump price is on the high side of N145/litre unlike the N87/litre in 2015.
Gentlemen, SUBSIDY must go. Let the market forces compete fiercely like the telecommunications sector in 1999 till date. If Nigerians do not buy petrol less than N40/litre, call me BASKAD. – Promise
“You can’t lock up your shop to chases criminals.” – Peter Obi
“Once you are not a foolish person and a possible collaborator in the criminality, you don’t even need to chase the criminals by yourself, whether with your shop closed or opened.
“What you do, is empower the police, EFCC, ICPC and Co. and allow or leave them to man the shop and chase the criminals away, while you continue to do your legitimate business. That is if it is legitimate, anyway…
“But, to leave your shop open while chasing the criminals, you might get back after the exercise and discover your entire shop and its content are gone!”
“If you continue to allow the criminals in your shop to loot or steal all the inventories, then you lose shop.” – Osinbajo
What Peter Obi is impliedly telling Nigerians, therefore, is that, if PDP eventually comes back to power, the party still does not have the plans and intention to chase the criminals and won’t bother, as usual, to empower the security to man the shop, so that the business of corruption and criminality they perpetrated in power can continue to open.” #BuhariOsinbajoMyNextVote – Olukayode Salako, Buhari/Osinbajo Mandate Group Campaign Organisation
Always proud of PYO. – Lateef Ibirogba
#Factchecked
Nigeria has over 11m vehicles and not 2m – Tonye T.J.T Princewill
That’s the total population. They can’t all be on the roads always, every day. – Promise
And you are paying N1 trillion subsidsing petrol every year for 11 million vehicles?
Authority stealing. Who is subsidizing whom (in Buhari’s voice). – Joe Attueyi
Truth is that the so-called Buhari subsidy is a scam tailored to subsidise inefficiency and cabalism. – Paul Ibe
Someone who is in business is different from a pastor coming from the classroom – PKA
I wish the VP debate is strictly between Prof and Peter Obi, the rest should have sat at home to watch Zee World or Telemundo.
Who won the VP debate? #2019debate
Yemi Osibanjo: 40%
Peter Obi: 60%
189 votes – 23 hours 41 minutes
The debate was just like Fido Dido. The is clear. 7up. Peter Obi would have made a perfect President in a sane society.
I will give Peter Obi the winner of 2019 VP debate – Olorogun Ernest
Thanks to Yemi Osinbajo for confirming to the world that Buhari pays subsidy. We can now say categorically that Buhari’s government is fraudulent.
I watched with pride as @PeterObi laid our vision to get Nigeria working again. Can’t wait for the Presidential debate. #2019debate – Atiku Abubakar
Jaramarket please tell PMB and Osinbade, sorry Osinbajo, that we are done with their four years in office, we don’t need their Jara market of another four years in office. – Joe Nwokedi
But, the living index of Nigeria was higher then. The average Nigerian was more fed then. The economy was better then. Nigeria will certainly work again, but not under a government that continues to blame yesterday and closing the shops where money to run the home should have come from. – Ambiodiase
You can’t compare a man who owns a bank, the largest mall in West Africa, a brewery, who has run a state government leaving zero debt with sound economy with someone who heads economic team that shares 5K in the markets. Osinbajo must study Peter Obi to learn! – Joe Nwokedi.
On whether Peter Obi’s use of economic data at the VP debate was mere fiction
Valentine Obienyem replies: “Economic data is not fixed, such data is based on specific date or period. Thought he figures change every second, periodic figures are used for range of time until the data provider publishes updated figures. This explains why Nigeria’s unemployment rate is still quoted at 18.8% despite the fact that the data is more than one year old. Provided no current figure is available, the latest figure remains the most reliable.
“Having researched the figures quoted by Mr. Peter Obi at the Vice Presidential debate, I wish to present to you the comprehensive source of data that Mr. Obi quoted during the debate. I can understand why some people, desirous of massaging the pains of the “knock-out blow” he gave to the incumbent Vice President during the debate have gathered together to attack him like antibodies gathering to attack an infection. What are they doing? They are questioning the accuracy of the data he used during the debate because he tossed them up and set them on their feet now and then like a jolly juggler tossing objects into the air with admirable candour. Ridiculously, some of them said that ‘after all the man is not a computer!’
“The fact is that one can argue about Obi’s parsimony; whether as a trader he would leave his shop chasing criminals or not; but one cannot argue about his affinity with facts and figures which is as strong as the attraction between an antigen and an antibody.
“I also see people faulting his comparison of Nigeria with countries like China, Turkey, Mexico and South Africa. He uses those countries because, in the eighties, Nigeria was at par with them in most economic indicators. In choosing them, typical of his nature, he was just trying to act like a gadfly, provoking Nigerians to seek answers to the reasons those countries left us behind.
“For those in love with the cross-checking of facts, I will present the sources of the date Obi used during the debate. Let me forewarn readers, as I said earlier, that economic data do not obey the laws of exactitude….” (https:// www.nairaland.com/4908405/peter-obis-aide-backs-up).
Peter Obi: Atiku’s thunder
