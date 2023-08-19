From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A non-governmental organisation, Future Nigeria Movement (FNM), has told President Bola Tinubu, that Nigerians were more concerned about revamping the nation’s moribund refineries than the N5 billion palliative announced by the Presidency to cushion the effects of subsidy removal.

Leader of the group, Mr. Livingstone Wechie, stated this in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Saturday while reacting to the palliative sum which would be distributed by various state governors.

Wechie wondered why Nigerian government should be concerned about sedative instead of curative measures in tackling the country’s challenges.

He said: “The N5 billion palliative by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration is a clear indication that the government realises that the removal of the fuel subsidy is impacting seriously on Nigerians.

“It is arguably a show of sensitivity knowing that everything in this country revolves around the energy sector. It is, however, the submission of the Future Nigeria Movement (FNM) that the best subsidy that Nigerians long to see is to ensure that our state-owned refineries are made to work again and this must be treated as a matter of national emergency.

The group charged the Federal Government to be more innovative in its approach to solving the teething national problems with all the competence and skills needed.

Wechie said: “Nigerians today, will not condone explanations and alibis because the citizens have had enough of that in the past administrations. This current administration must sit up and confront the monster of underdevelopment that besets our growth as a people.”

On the N5 billion palliative, the FNM advised the Federal Government to give close monitoring to the disbursement processes by the governors, demanding that civil society organisation should be included in the management of the funds to ensure probity and accountability.