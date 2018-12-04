Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on Monday urged Nigerians not to fall into deceptions of President Muhammdu Buhari and his party (APC) in their to seek second term.

He also described the President Buhari as a ‘failed’ farmer who could only boost of rearing 150 cows ‘year-in-year-out’ of his livestock business.

Atiku spoke in Sokoto while addressing party supporters that attended the flag-off of his zonal campaign rally and presentation of the party presidential’s flag.

The presidentail hopeful was accompanied to Sokoto by his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi, former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, his deputy, Arch. Namadi Sambo, among other party stalwarts.

He noted that despite failing Nigerians on their campaign promises, the APC-led government have continued to deceive Nigerians in their bid to secure a second coming.

According to him: “I am a politician, I am a businessman, I am into many things, I am also a farmer and knows exactly what the problem of Nigerians are.

“I have more than a thousand cows in my farm, please we should not allowed someone whose cows have not grown from 150 year-in-year-out to come and tell us lies and propaganda again.

He promised that if elected as president, his priorities includes job creation and bringing peace into country.

Atiku also said his bid for presidential contest was not borne out of a contest between him and his main challenger, President Muhammadu Buhari.

He noted that nigerians should see the 2019 presidential election as a choice “between forging ahead for better and remain in deficiting governance.”

He noted that the party has been fully revived in the overall interest of Nigerians against “the claims and liars of the opposition ruling APC.”

According to him: “My presidential bid is to strengthen the capacity and independence of our teeming unemployed youths, women and the less privileged persons in the society by supporting their course for financial and economic independence through vibrant policies and programmes.”

Atiku eulogised the political value of the northwest states which include, Sokoto, Kano Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, saying that “the Northwest has been the foundation and pillar of PDP where we have the people and support.”

He however dispelled rumour making round that PDP supporters in the northern States have deprecated ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The PDP presidential hopeful expressed optimism in his victory come 2019. The former Vice president who traced his ancestral background to Wurno town of Sokoto state said “my great-grand parents were from Wurno a fulani ancestral settlement.

“I came from a poor background and have been involved in many trades ad endeavours to sustain myself to be self reliant with a dream to demonstrate capacity and support for our youths and the less privileged who have over the years through my personal intervention initiatives benefitted enormously.” He narrated.

He urged Nigerians to turn-out enmasse and vote candidates of the party in the forthcoming general elections, whom according to him, “will ensure the realisation of the Nigeria dream.”

Former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan in his remarks described PDP has a party to beat in the forthcoming presidential election. He said that Nigerians are not happy because “there is no food to eat.”

“Nigerians are not gappy because there is no good to eat and if you do not have food to eat, you will not be happy. For those of us that are adult, history will not forgive us if we fail to change this government.

He also urged the people of the north west zone to prove their electoral worth’s by given their vote for PDP in the forthcoming general elections.

Also speaking, the Senate President and Director General, PDP/Atiku Campaign, Senator Bukola Saraki described the presidential candidate as the only man that can bring food to the table of Nigerians. “The man that can bring security is Atiku Abubakar.”

Presenting the party’s flag to the president candidate, the party National Chairman, Chief Uche Secondus said the party is on rescue mission to salvage Nigerians out of their present plights.

According to him: ” PDP is on rescue mission and Atiku Abubakar is a man that will bring food to the tables of Nigerians.

He also urged the security personnel and INEC to be neutral during the poll, saying “Election must be free and fair. We will not accept where they will use INEC and security against us. We must stand against rigging this time.

Earlier, Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara reminded Nigerians not to see the 2019 presidential poll as a contest between President Buhari and Atiku Abubakar.

According to him: “We have the opportunities to correct ourselves. We have a wonderful opportunity to revisit our decision in 2015. This election is not about Buhari and Atiku but between the bad government and the Nigerians.

“These are the things that on the ballot papers for Nigerian ms to decide in the forthcoming general elections. We want to take Nigeria back to her rightful place in 2019.” Dogara explained.

In his opening addresing, Sokoto State governor an Northwest campaign coordinator, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said the people from the North west states will not play politics with sentiment in the 2019 presidential election.

Tambuwal also noted that the forthcoming presidential election will be devoured of ethnicity and self interest as the common goal is to defeat the ruling party an his presidential candidate.

Te governor further said: “The signs are very clear, this is very clear. I am calling on those who do not know the north west politics to please take note that the zone will not play politics in 2019.

“PDP is a party that will provide employment for our youths. It is a party that will ensure security for all among others. Atiku is a democratic per excellence. I have confident in him.” He explained.

He added that the party presidential candidate will ensure an inclusive government where youth will take a rightful position. “Atiku knows your value as the youth. He will not be a president that will be in another country condemning the youth at home.”

Other speakers include former governor of Kaduna State an onetime caretaker Chairman of the party, Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi who assured that the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will emerged victorious in the presidential election.

Makarfi maintained that Nigerians are eager to change the ruling APC for PDP in 2019. “Only God gives power and as such I have firm believe that our party (PDP) will form government in 2019. I am optimistic that our candidate, Atiku Abubakar will be our next president in 2019.”

Also, Former Jigawa state governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido in his remarks noted that the era of insecurity, high level of poverty and corruption tendency will soon be a thin of the past when PDP take over on 2019.

The former governor however urged the people of the zone to unite in voting against the APC government.

Former minister of Special Duties Taminu Kabiru Turaki who spoke on behalf of the former ministers described the APC-led government as unrealistic and woeful in its promise to Nigerians.

Also, former governor of Niger State, Alhaji Babangida Mu’azu who spoke on behalf of former governors urged Nigerians to voted Buhari’s government in order to ensure security, job creation and unity among others.

Other notable party chieftains that grace the event include former Governors, Rabiu Musa Kwankaso, Attahiru Bafarawa, Sule Lamido, Lyon Imoke, Ibrahim Shema, Gbenga Daniel and Babangida Aliyu. Also Doyin Okupe, Tanimu Turaki, Mukhtar Shagari, the BOT chairman, Senator Jubril Wali, Taraba state Governor, Garius Isiaku were in attendance.