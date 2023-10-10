From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) USA, has called on Nigerians to be vigilant and defend the nation’s democracy.

The pro-democracy group urged them to prepare for the full and complete reclamation of their country through any peaceful means necessary.

Executive Director of NADECO, USA, Lloyd Ukwu, in a statement obtained by Daily Sun, said Nigerians must leave their comfort zones for them to make the needed impact in reclaiming their country.

NADECO said that Nigeria was in a precarious situation and could claim everybody if nothing was urgently done.

According to the group, together, in unity and by voicing their demands for change, Nigerians can command respect and attention, securing the future they desire.

They described the common man as the fourth arm of Government after the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary.

Part of the statement reads: “Crucially, the Judiciary serves as the people’s ultimate safeguard.

“Should the Judiciary falter, the common man has no recourse but to seek divine justice, a remedy that arrives only after death.

“Consider this scenario: passengers aboard a luxurious, air-conditioned bus find it stranded on a slippery muddy slope. Despite the driver’s efforts, the wheels of the bus spin fruitlessly. To free the bus, all occupants must abandon comfort and exert themselves to push the bus out of the mud physically and not rely on the mechanical force.

“Similarly, NADECO implores the Nigerian people to step out of their comfort zones and rise to occupy and reclaim Nigeria should the Judiciary falter.

“By the natural law of survival, the fourth branch of government is the people, also known as the common man. When the Legislature, Executive, and “Judiciary fail, the people must assert their authority and reclaim their nation, becoming the last line of defence to save themselves.

“NADECO insists that the Nigerian people, as the common man, must prepare to reclaim Nigeria sooner rather than later. Thereafter, the country must be reorganised, restructured, and rejuvenated, with all institutions reinforced.

“NADECO calls on all Nigerians to closely monitor the Supreme Court, for, as Jefferson wisely noted, the price of eternal vigilance is liberty. Nigerians must actively engage in safeguarding their freedom and democratic values.”