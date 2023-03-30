From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

United States Department of the Interior has granted permit to Nigerians in the United States to hold a protest over the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

The demonstration will take place on April 3, 2023, in Lafayette Park-Southwest Quadrant, United States.

The permission granted to the Nigerians in Diaspora to demonstrate against the February 25 election also followed a request asking the United States government not to recognise the new government to be sworn in on May 29, 2023.

The National Park Service, National Park Region, Washington DC, in a public gathering permit sighted by Daily Sun, with reference number: NCA-NAMA-EVNT23-0827, dated March 28, 2023, said: “In accordance with Park Regulations as contained in C F.R., Title 36, Chapter 1, Section 7.96, permission is granted to conduct a public gathering to the following:

“Person(s) and/or Organisation(s): Nigerian American Coalition for Justice and Democracy Inc.

“Dates and Time(s): 4/3/2023 8.00am to 4/3/2023 12:00pm.

“Location(s): Lafayette Park-Southwest Quadrant.

“Purpose: Nigerian election conducted on February 25, 2023, the institution that conducted the election did not follow their guidelines nor rule of law in accordance of democratic principles. We in the diaspora are demonstrating to call the attention of the US government and President Biden administration not to recognise the projected winner.

“Anticipated number or participants: 100.

“Person(s) in charge: Franklin Ekechukwu. Address(es): 3801 Offutt Road, Randallstown, Maryland, 221133.

“Phone number: (202) 710-4069.

“Mobile mobile numbers: (202) 710-4069,” the permit read.

The United States government said the permit was granted subject to the conditions that permittee and all participants authorised therein must comply with all of the conditions of the permit and with all reasonable directions of the United States Park Police.

“All sidewalks, walkways, and roadways must remain unobstructed to allow for the reasonable use of these areas by pedestrians, vehicles and other park visitors,” the permit also read.