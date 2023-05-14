JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Nigerians living in Cameroun, have risen in support of the zoning of the Senate President to the South South geopolitical zone and particularly, Senator Godswill Akpabio by the central working committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Coming under the eagis of Coalition of Nigerians in Cameroun, the people said

Akpabio has the requisite credentials and experience to lead the 10th Senate and help the Asiwagu Bola Tinubu administration to turn the fortunes of the country around.

In their press statement signed by Mr Peter Edet, Chief Amb. Charles Eyo, Prince Otobong Ituen. Mr Iniobong Essien, Chief Anietie Akpata, Mr Sylvanus Nyong, Alhaji Idris Haruna and Mr Bolaji Ogunyemi and made available to Daily Sun in Uyo, the group said; “We have observed with very keen interest the intrigues, aspirations, aspersions, campaigns of calumny, struggle for power and offices, backstabbing to outsmart others, even by those who never believed in the ruling party and or the candidature of Alhaji Tinubu.

“But, we know as trite law, even in the Holy Book, that there should be dignity of labour. It, therefore, goes without saying, that “the man that works must eat.”

“We align intoto with the position of the vast majority of Nigerians, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and members of the 10th Senate, for their unequivocal desire and rooting for Senator Godswill Akpabio to become the next Senate President in the Red Chambers.

“It is our prayers that God will put a seal to this positive development that will put a square peg in a square hole.”

They described Akpabio as “a politician of no mean repute, go-getter, mobiliser, visionist, great teacher and a man of uncommon personage, who toiled day-and- night to deliver what he believed in despite daunting challenges.”

“He ran a peaceful, issues-based campaigns and overcame his opponents and conspirators to become once again, the recurring decimal in the Akwa Ibom State and or Nigeria political turf.

“As Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio has the capability, capacity, carriage, intelligence, panache and wisdom to lead his colleagues, make useful laws and provide the enabling environment for the next government to deliver on its mandate.

“We have no doubt that the excellent performances and records in public service, law and social engineering he brought to bear during his tenure as the governor of Akwa Ibom State would be replicated for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“As a detribalised, patriotic, focused, resourceful, progressive-minded and visionary leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio would become the proverbial star that will team up with the incoming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to renew our hopes and bring about a better country for all of us.”

The group said that as a former Minority Leader of the Senate, they are confident that Senator Godswill Akpabio would come into office with untainted legislative experience that would bring people-oriented legislation and policies.

While congratulating congratulated a the president-elect, Asiwagu Ahmed Tinubu and the senator-elect for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on their victory, the people specifically “acknowledge the president-elect for the foresight, vision, ruggedness and resilience, which culminated in his sweet victory at the polls.

“We are persuaded to believe that with his long years of experience as a freedom fighter, democrat, lover of peace and development, straightforward and pragmatic personality, Nigeria is in for a new deal after May 29, 2023.”

The people reasoned that with the duo of Tinubu as president and Akpabio as Senate President, “the yearnings and aspirations of many Nigerians, over the years, will be met and the economic boom that had eluded this country for so long, will now be a thing of the past. Our position is informed by your pedigree, antecedents, history and experiences in all forms of human endeavour.”

They called on all Nigerians, from all walks of life, living in the country and in the Diaspora to shun ethnic, religious or any parochial sentiments and support the incoming administration of Tinubu with Akpabio as Senate President.

The Nigerian citizens pledged their unalloyed loyalty and support to the incoming administration of Tinubu and Akpabio, even as they prayed God to continue to direct, strengthen, guide and give them renewed vigour to contribute their quotas to the betterment of the country.