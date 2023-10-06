..Says how could they explained Gayam Chiroma wards mysterious Manipulation

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Following the recent governorship election tribunal judgment in Nasarawa State, Nigerians have come forward to encourage Governor Abdullahi Sule to accept the tribunal’s decision in the interest of unity, peace, and the state’s development.

In reaction to an interview given by the APC lawyer, Dr. Mubarak Adekilekun, on TVC News on Thursday, Nigerians across the board voiced their support for the tribunal’s judgment via Twitter and other social media platforms and called on Governor Sule to exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship in light of the outcome.

Some Nigerians and Nasarawa indegent who do not want their name on print expressed their belief that collective progress in Nasarawa State could only be achieved if Governor Abdullahi Sule accepts defeat with honor.

They cited clear issues of manipulation, such as over-voting in Gayam and Chiroma wards of Lafia local government, and argued that the results presented by the APC manually could not be more authentic than those obtained from INEC’s Biometric capturing machines.

“We are Nigerians and we have been monitoring the electoral processes in Nasarawa state. We therefore hold strongly that governor Abdullahi Sule ought to have congratulated the PDP candidate, David Emmanuel Ombugadu for the overwhelming support received from the people of Nasarawa State during the Marc governorship election”.

“We are not judges but it is wrong for for a political party to describe a tribunal pronouncement as a monumental error. APC should not be a judge in their own case rather they should seek further legal redress instead of using a fowl language to describe a judgement delivered by a competent cour

While acknowledging that they are not judges, some Nigerians contended that it is improper for a political party to label a tribunal verdict as a monumental error, emphasizing that APC should seek further legal redress instead of resorting to inflammatory language.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state celebrated the tribunal’s verdict, which affirmed its candidate, Hon. David Emmanuel Ombugadu, as the rightful and lawful governor of Nasarawa State.

In a statement released by the party’s publicity secretary, Ibrahim Hamza, the PDP expressed its satisfaction with the verdict, attributing it to justice served correctly and without compromise.

“The painstaking attention to detail, and the decision that was arrived based on merit of the case and not allowed itself to be hoodwinked by mere technicalities, which the Respondents obviously wanted so badly.”

The statement called on PDP members and supporters to celebrate modestly and remain resolute, as the party’s legal team continues to strive for victory at all judicial levels.

The PDP’s statement commended the tribunal’s meticulous attention to detail and its decision based on the merit of the case, rather than being swayed by technicalities. It also disclosed that, following discussions with security services, all political parties were advised to limit political activities to their respective party offices and candidate residences to maintain peace in the state.

Furthermore, the PDP urged its members to avoid using vulgar language that could incite tension and threaten peaceful coexistence. The party emphasized that security services were vigilant and prepared to prevent any disruptive actions.

In light of these developments, State PDP Chairman Hon. Francis Orogu directed all LG chairmen of the party to ensure compliance with these directives in the interest of peace in the state.