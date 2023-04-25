From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT) has assured Nigerians of improvement in cancer care and treatment.

The assurance was contained in Eid-El-Fitr message by the NICRAT Director General, Prof. Usman Malami Aliyu, made available to journalists in Abuja, on Monday.

Prof. Aliyu felicitated with cancer patients, their relatives, doctors working in the cancer space, health advocates and Non Governmental Organisations (NGO), and assured Nigerians that NICRAT is better prepared and positioned to improve cancer research and treatment in the days ahead.

He, thus, called on Nigerians to take their health seriously, and periodically visit health care facilities for regular checks so as to nip in the bud any disease, especially, cancer before it reaches an uncontrollable stage.

“I am also assuring that, as NICRAT begins work in earnest, challenges around cancer care and research will witness a dramatic improvement.

“It is a well-known fact that cancer is treatable and curable especially, when detected early, hence, Nigerians are encouraged to visit any nearby health facility for checks when they have any abnormal feelings in their bodies,” he advised.

He urged Muslim Ummah to imbibe the lessons learnt during the Ramadan period and continue to remain supportive to all cancer patients and their relatives. “This is necessary because cancer treatment/management is capital intensive,” he added.