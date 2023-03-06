By Chukwuma Umeorah

Nigerianmetro has called on professionals in different fields to adopt and embrace the use of new innovative technologies and tools to keep them afloat in their businesses as the traditional way of doing things is no longer enough to stay competitive.

According to the business and professional networking website, in today’s fast-paced world, where technology is evolving at a breakneck speed, learning the use of new tech tools has become a necessity rather than an option.

“It is important to stay up to date with the latest trends and technologies in your field. Learning new tools and skills can help you stay competitive, demonstrate your value to your employer, and increase your chances of career advancement.”

It is on this note that Nigerianmetro offers a platform for busy professions to grow their network through fun inspired networking sessions stressing that ‘Your network is your net worth.’

Events are held quarterly with course content broken down into easy to digest tidbits that can be directly implemented in one’s career or business. Emphasis in these sessions is placed on hands on exploration of technologies and solutions for the professional.

Promising increased efficiency, collaboration and better decision making, it also revealed that learning new tools can help enhance job security. Noting that there are peculiar tools in different fields, identifying and learning a unique one was the key to achieving one’s goal.

“If you’re a marketer, skills like search engine optimization (SEO) or content marketing are necessary. For a designer, learning design tools can help you create visually stunning graphics, videos, and other media that can help you stand out from the crowd.”

Not only can learning a new tool help improve an individual, but it also enhances collaboration among team members. With the right tools, teams can communicate more effectively, share information, and work together seamlessly. For instance, video conferencing tools can help teams hold virtual meetings, collaborate on projects, and share ideas, no matter where they are located.

Similarly, collaboration tools can help teams share files, documents, and other resources, making it easier to work together on projects. These tools also ensure that everyone has access to the latest version of a document, reducing the risk of errors or miscommunications.