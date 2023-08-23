Onakpoya unveils new album, ‘Afro fusion Amen’ sets for a musical concert in Nigeria

By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

US-based Nigerian gospel singer Tolulope Onakpoya has unveiled a new album an Afro fission titled “Amen,” saying, the album is one that is dear to her heart and that she can’t wait for the world to hear it.

“Whatever songs I have written down and recorded are foremost for the purpose of drawing men closer to God, any other thing is just an added advantage. Gospel music it is for me, it’s what speaks to me and I have so much joy in my heart when I write songs. I spent most of my life listening to gospel music.

Although growing up as a child, I had dreams that directed me to music. With the support of my Daddy G.O, the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire Miracle Ministry,Dr. Daniel Olukoya where I worship,contributed immensely to the growth and development of my music career. Dr. Olukoya is very good in Music,supports gospel music growth. Apart from the financial help he rendered,he assisted in the composition of songs and other areas that help you excel in your music career.

“My passion for music grew stronger by the day and the interest for gospel music was fueled while listening to Dr Olukoya sound teachings.I get inspiration from the word of God

Dr. Olukoya contributed to what sharpened my interest in gospel music. I have so much to share with the world and I’m excited about it”, she said.

“To pursue my musical career, I sang in the choir, studied music at the University of Lagos, later proceeded to Muson to advance my classical skill in Music.

The youths in Nigeria should be made to listen to gospel music in order to curb vices. We need to make use of the media to propagate the gospel through music. Gospel music industry has gained recognition all over the world. We should make use of the social media space and utilized it. We need to create content that reflect the word of God but ensure we deploy creativity in the content.

However, I have done songs where I featured other artists cause I celebrate their gift as gospel music artists. I have featured Nathaniel Bassey, Monique,the late Sam Okposo among others and I am willing to work with them, Chioma Jesus, My mama Tope Alabi, Abdul Nathaniel Bassey, and the biggest of them all Sinnach.

“In 2019, I started a concert in the US,

Night of prophetic praise were we gathered gospel music industry. Praising God should not have a particular style. We would be having the fifth edition in Nigeria this year,2023.

“I have this yearning I decided to have the concert in Nigeria. Basically, it’s my root and I intend to impact life.

Moreso, she advised the youths to take the gospel seriously by using words from the Bible to create content that reflect on morals and correct the decadence.

“As a young person who wants to excel, you don’t need to wait for anyone, develop yourself as a young talent.You need to push. The Unilag music graduate stated that she PUSH into her destiny.

Hustle and to push your destiny. I love every gospel musician and looking forward to work with any of them.

While in Muson,

I won the best music artists during my training. I brought jazz music into the songs that I sang .I have affect lives through my music. Globally, I recognized youths and elderly, so I minister songs of worship,praise and dance in various style.

“My content would transform them due to the biblical content. I can do all genres of music. Dancehall, Jazz, hippo,R and B. I received songs from my dreams, while studying.

Also, Onakpoya added that gospel music in Nigeria has gained recognition. We sing Nigerian songs abroad as well.

The creative director and manager to the gospel artist,Iyanuoluwa Oguntade described Tolulope Onakpoya as a talented contralto, a versatile Singer, writer and a composer, who hailed from Osun State Nigeria.

Oguntade said she studied Voice in Muson Diploma school of Music (Onikan) and graduated with an award as the best contemporary singer during her tenure.

She was at the Department of Creative Arts, (Music Unit) of the Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos.

“Tolu Onakpoya has also taken other international music courses and examinations from the Associated Board of Royal school of music (ABRSM), London.

Tolu is Notable for her Performance of Various Genres of Music of which includes Act songs, Oratorios, Hymns, Contemporary music, Praise and Worship, Negro Spirituals and Jazz music.

Tolu first album titled “Tete wa ba mi se” produced by Seun Owoaje in 2010…..she has worked with a lot of producers back in Africa and in the US.

A multi-award winning singer, a Well-seasoned Music Minister, a Composer, a Songwriter, a Gospel Artiste with a Passion to touch lives through her Life Changing Songs. She is also the conveyer of Nite of Prophetic Praise with Tolulope Onakpoya.