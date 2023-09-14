Having traversed various countries across the globe and having lived in every nook and cranny of Nigeria, from the northern terrains to the southern shores and the eastern expanses to the western horizons, I can emphatically state that Nigerian youth stand out as the most peaceful in the world! This bold assertion is rooted in my extensive interactions with millions of young individuals from different corners of the country and even beyond.

Amid the tumultuous events sweeping across the African continent, it’s evident that the youth, not only in Nigeria but also in many other nations, are yearning for a peaceful revolution that can catalyze significant changes in their respective government structures. It’s a clarion call for leaders in government to recognize that the current status quo in Nigeria is unsustainable. The foundation of any nation-building endeavour must be intricately intertwined with the aspirations of its youth. The temperature of the water they are offered must not be so high that it begins to simmer within their souls!

In a recent three-part series published in this column, titled “Before the invaders and after their occupancy,” I culminated with a resounding message: “ In this poignant moment, as we find myself among the precious few in our 80s and 90s who bore witness to the fading echoes of our bygone way of life, a bittersweet sense of nostalgia fills the air. The passing years have brought changes that have gently eroded the fabric of our past, revealing to us a tapestry of memories that seem both distant and yet vividly etched in our hearts. While we acknowledge that not all aspects of those times align seamlessly with the demands of modern development, we can’t help but cherish the simplicity, the camaraderie, and the genuine connection that characterized our world. As we recount these stories to younger generations, we hope that they can catch a glimpse of the beauty that once graced our days and perhaps find inspiration to weave threads of continuity between the past and the future.”

It encapsulates the urgency for change and the need for leaders to pay heed to the winds of transformation sweeping through the hearts and minds of the Nigerian youth.

Let’s take a moment to reflect on the M.K.O. Abiola youth protest, the protests and demonstrations that followed the annulment of the 1993 presidential election results, which Abiola was widely believed to have won. The protests, often referred to as the “June 12” or “Abiola protests,” were led by various pro-democracy and human rights activists who advocated the restoration of Abiola’s mandate and the return to democratic governance. That momentous event underscored the vigor and determination of Nigeria’s youth. Their participation served as a testament to their unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for their country.

The #EndSARS protest, a watershed moment in Nigeria’s recent history, reverberated across the nation and the world. The #EndSARS movement was a widespread youth-led protest that took place in Nigeria in October 2020. The protest primarily targeted the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the Nigeria Police Force, and called for an end to police brutality, extortion and extrajudicial killings by SARS officers.

The movement gained international attention and support with protests held not only in Nigeria but also among the Nigerian diaspora and sympathizers worldwide. Demonstrations were organized both online and offline, and protesters used social media platforms to share their experiences and raise awareness of police brutality.

The Nigerian government responded to the protests by disbanding SARS and promising police reform.

However, the protests continued as demonstrators sought concrete actions and accountability for police misconduct. Tragically, there were incidents of violence during the protests, including the Lekki Toll Gate shooting on October 20, 2020, where several protesters were reportedly killed or injured.

The #EndSARS movement highlighted broader issues related to governance, human rights and youth activism in Nigeria. It remains a significant moment in Nigerian history and has had a lasting impact on discussions around police reform and social justice in the country. It stood as a testament to the power of collective action and the demand for justice and accountability. It illustrated that the youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow but also the architects of today’s change.

According to the voter registration data from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), more than half of new voters are young people aged 18 to 34 years. Of the 9.4 million newly registered voters, 7.28 million, or 76 per cent, of them are young people. In terms of occupation, the data showed that 40 per cent of new voters identified as students, who at 27.8 per cent made up almost twice the number of the next class of voters—farmers at 15.8 per cent of all voters.

Youth participation in the elections stemmed largely from dissatisfaction with the status quo, especially in the recent past. The generation that makes up Nigeria’s youth has had to deal with unique frustrations, ranging from dire economic conditions to frustrations about extra-judicial killing by security agents and the administration’s general handling of the #EndSARS protests in 2020. In addition, the eight-month long strike in 2022 by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was a particular pain point among young would-be voters.

Many students across the country’s public tertiary institutions had to deal with the frustration of watching a protracted back-and-forth negotiation between the union and the federal government over unpaid lecturers’ salaries. Strikes are common in Nigeria but the strike in 2022 was the second longest in the nation’s history.

Over a decade ago, after celebrating my 75th birthday, I decided to embrace a kind of wilderness close to my ancestral home. In creating a recreational facility and playground for children, I inadvertently established a place that has become a burgeoning tourist attraction, particularly for the youth, which is located inside the Asaba International Airport, Asaba, Delta State.

One memorable weekend, a politician who has long regarded me as his father paid me a visit. He was vying for a political office in the region. As soon as the youths saw him, they abandoned their activities to take photos with him and shake his hand. They surrounded him with warmth and enthusiasm. Later, I discovered that during his campaign, he had articulated what the youth longed to hear. The encounter poignantly highlighted the influence of the youth and their yearning for leaders who resonate with their aspirations.

My extensive dealings and encounters with the youth over the years have offered profound insights into the leadership and followership. In my book titled “HOW LITTLE WE ARE,” published over five years ago I wrote: “Leaders who fail to provide authentic and proper governance, direction and strategic vision for the people leave a battered nation, as they continue to delude themselves and mislead the people within a losing legacy. The failures of the present-day leadership and the near collapse of our leadership structure makes it clear that not only has the leadership failed, but the followership has also failed.

“Therefore, there is a need to begin a serious conversation on how to remedy the situation before we become unable to govern and be ungovernable.”

It’s clear that the youth of Nigeria are seeking leaders who embody integrity, transparency and sterling character. They are searching for figures who can ignite hope, reminiscent of the visionary leadership of historical figures like Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo and Sardauna of Sokoto, because they gave my generation some hope of a better Nigeria.

To the younger generation who have the immense responsibility of repairing the damage caused by my generation, I hope you become unapologetic about developing an insatiable thirst for knowledge and determined to shape the destiny of the nation.