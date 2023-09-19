Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Vice Chancellor of Taraba State University Jalingo Taraba State Professor Sunday Bako has described Vice Chancellors in the country as endangered specie.

Bako, made the assertion while interacting with journalists in his office noted that, people erroneously assume that Vice Chancellors have access to limitless monies and are amassing wealth for themselves, therefore, putting huge financial pressure on them.

The University Don who insists that the university system is one of the most complicated systems to operate, clarifies that “most Vice Chancellors are so concerned with running the very complicated University system that they hardly have to think about themselves.

“Besides that, funding of projects for the Universities from agencies such as TETFund and others follows such stringent procedures such that, the Vice Chancellor does not have any direct say in the disbursement process or even award of projects on his campus.

“You will also agree with me that things are not exactly very easy for most state governments and so funding of their Universities hardly meet even half of what is needed. And so I find it very ridiculous when people assume that we have unlimited access to funds.

“Of course, one needs to think outside the box at all times. That is why at the TSU, we are already planning so many things that will impart the society. For instance, we are working on establishing a mega agro industrial park that will help to rehabilitate inmates and serve as an agro research centre as well. This will help to, among many other benefits, tackle food insecurity, help to grow improved seedlings and species a d develop seeds and species that would fit the environment specifically.

“We also commend our Visitor here Governor Dr Kefas Agbu who has shown tremendous interest in the education of the citizens. He has declared free education for primary and secondary schools in the state and has graciously approved the slashing of tuition fees for this University by half, at a time most Universities are hiking their tuition fees.

“We would continue to come up with brilliant initiatives that would ensure a more conducive environment for teaching and learning. We would continue to work relentlessly to ensure that we produce graduates who are qualified, both in character and learning, graduates who would be able to stand on their feets and cave a nitch for themselves in this global community”.