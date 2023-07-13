From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Security Assessment Group (NSAG) has lauded the Nigerian military in foreign missions for restoring peace in various parts of the world.

NSAG National Coordinator Ismail Aliyu, in a statement, welcomed back to the country the eighty-four (84) Nigerian Soldiers who served in the ECOWAS Stabilisation Support Mission in Guinea Bissau.

Aliyu also noted the commendation trailing the performance of Nigerian troops in the United Nations Interim Security Force (UNISFA) for Abyei.

The Acting Head of Mission and Force Commander UNISFA, Maj Gen Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr is a Nigerian. The 160-strength Nigerian Contingent Force to UNISFA is commanded by Col E. J. Nkwereuwen.

He said reports from various countries where Nigerian troops are engaged in peacekeeping revealed that they have continued to be disciplined, loyal and submissive to constituted authority.

“We cannot be happy enough that we now have a Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. C. G. Musa, who played a pivotal role in making the North-East peaceful during his time as Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin.

“The sacrifices made by the Nigerian military in the restoration of peace within and outside the country are unequalled. It reinforces the fact that the Nigerian military is equal to the task wherever they find themselves.

“We cannot forget the role of our troops in peacekeeping in over 40 countries dating back to over 50 years when General Aguiyi Ironsi led Nigerian Army troops out for the first time in a peace support mission to the war-ravaged Congo in the 1960s.

“Our success in peacekeeping has endeared us to the International Community as a reliable peace partner.

“We, therefore, urge Nigerians to continue to pray for our troops and support them as they continue to make us proud,” he said

Meanwhile, troops comprising nine officers and 77 soldiers deployed to take over from those that returned from Guinea Bissau have departed the country.