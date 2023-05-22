By Brown Chimezie

Akeem Badru, a primary school teacher from St Michael RCM Primary School, Ogunpa Lunloye, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has been named regional winner of 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teachers’ Award for Central and Southern Africa.

Cambridge Dedicated Teachers’ Award is a global competition that celebrates the efforts of teachers around the world. This year, the competition received over 11,000 nominations from 99 countries. An increase of over 30 per cent compared to last year’s nominations.

The global competition gives students, parents, and other teachers the chance to nominate a current primary or secondary school teacher for something wonderful they have done.

Now in its fifth year, the award demonstrates the inspiring and positive impact of teachers across the globe and give students a platform to say, ‘thank you’.

This year, Badru was named regional winner in Nigeria, for his achievement in ‘First Step Initiatives’, a STEM project where he uses craft and model making to promote inquisitiveness, creativity and critical thinking.

In addition, as TeachSDGs Ambassador, he financed the construction of a borehole for the village as his contribution towards the achievement of 2030 SDGs and to solve the problem of water related diseases that keep his pupils out of school.

Speaking on his win, Badru said: “I want to appreciate Cambridge University Press for this award. This award will encourage me to work harder and also serve as motivation for other teachers in the country.

“The teaching profession is a noble job, and I am glad, you appreciate the important roles that teachers play in shaping the minds, characters and lives of people in society.

“Through First Step Initiatives, I will continue to help children build the skills that will allow them to unlock their potential.”

Matthew Walker, publishing director for Education at Cambridge University Press, said: “The achievements of our 2023 regional winners, plus the thousands of nominations we received for the competition, speak volumes for the value of teachers’ roles and the positive impact they have on students. We hope this recognition will continue to inspire teachers to deliver exceptional teaching and encourage the next generation of learners to aim high in their ambitions.”

As a regional winner of the 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teachers Awards, Badru will receive £500 worth of books or digital resources, along with a Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award trophy, and promotion for him and his school. He will also feature on a thank-you page at the front of new Cambridge University Press Education textbooks from February 2024.

The public can now vote on their favourite teacher out of the six regional winners to become the overall winner of the Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award 2023. This will be announced on June 6 2023.