From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

In a remarkable feat, Medvax Health, a health tech startup from Nigeria, emerged the first runner-up at the global Bechangemaker social entrepreneurship competition in Dublin, Ireland.

Outshining 569 startups from 86 countries, including the USA, Morocco, and Colombia, the two recent pharmacy graduates, Pharm.Dr Chioma Favour Uzoma and Pharm.Dr Favour Oluwatobi Ogedegbe, emerged victorious, securing second place among the top 5 teams globally.

Proudly representing Africa, as the only African team out of 11 Africa teams that started the second phase of the competition, three months ago.

Their groundbreaking solution, an AI-powered app, tackles the distribution of counterfeit and substandard medications in Africa. After three months of rigorous training and two competitive online rounds, they secured a place among the top 5 global finalists.

This earned them two fully funded tickets to pitch live at the Worldskills General Assembly in Dublin, where they captivated a diverse audience of social investors, government officials, and partners from Worldskills and HP Foundation.

The duo’s efforts were rewarded with a seed grant, providing essential support to kickstart their operations in Nigeria.

In addressing the critical issue of infiltration of counterfeit medications in Africa’s pharmaceutical supply chain, Medvax Health aims to make a significant impact, potentially saving lives. With over 500,000 sub-Saharan Africans succumbing to this issue annually, their innovation comes as a beacon of hope.

In a statement, the young entrepreneurs expressed their pride as Nigerians and emphasized their commitment to putting their country on the global map. They encourage fellow Nigerian youths to pursue their passions, reach beyond the stars, and contribute to positive change.

They also called on the government to support young entrepreneurs who are developing innovative solutions in their various sectors