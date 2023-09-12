By Rita Okoye

Popular Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba known professionally as MohBad has been confirmed dead.

According to entertainment journalist, Ovie on X, the 27-year-old Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

However, as at the time of this report, it’s unclear the cause of his d£ath.

Mohbad, before his demise was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s “Marlian records” and left the label in 2022.

He’s best known for his hit singles, Ponmo, Feel Good, and KPK (Ko Por Ke) with Rexxie which was nominated three times for The Headies awards in 2022.

Mohbad’s last post on his Instagram page was just 3 days ago.