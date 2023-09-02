From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Vice President Kashim Shettima has been commended for his exemplary leadership qualities and unwavering dedication to serving Nigeria

Senator Sharafadeen Alli, representing Oyo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, gave the commendation in his congratulatory message to Shettima on his 57th birthday anniversary.

Alli, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Saturday, lauded Shettima’s exceptional integrity, wisdom, and compassion, which, he noted, have made significant impacts on the progress of the country.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said: “Your unwavering dedication, astute leadership, and tireless efforts to improve the lives of our citizens have made a profoundness impact on our society.

“Your compassionate approach to governance, coupled with your deep sense of responsibility, has inspired hope and instilled a sense of confidence in the hearts of the people.”

Alli wished the vice president continued success and fulfillment in all his endeavours, expressing confident, praying: “You will continue to lead them towards a brighter future.

“May this birthday be filled with warmth, joy, and the knowledge that your contributions have shaped our nation for the better.”