From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Yaga, a budding Nigerian singer, rapper and songwriter, has released a new potential hit track titled “Ghetto Boy”.

Hailing from Uli, Anambra State, Yaga whose’s real name is Ehirim Success Chimdindu has often been labelled “rap genius” after pulling several strings in the entertainment industry.

His new song “Ghetto Boy” reflects Nigerian youths’ everyday hustle and struggle, harnessing every chance to survive the harsh economy.

Packed with rich rap lyrics and flavours of Afrobeat sounds, the new song is yet another proof of Yaga’s exceptional vocal prowess and can become one of the street anthems in Nigeria.

Yaga who has released some hit tracks including “Bakery”, a song that made major headlines in 2022 and was shortlisted on top streaming platforms, will hope that his new song “Ghetto Boy”, cement his spot in the music industry.