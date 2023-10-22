By Zika Bobby

The Lagos-based Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria at the weekend visited the Federal Housing Primary School and Awoyaya Primary School, Victoria Island, Lagos, to entertain and educate the pupils on China and Nigeria’s robust cultural heritage.

The event featured different onsite school activities such as cultural dance, martial arts display, musical drama, and other cultural performances. It was a moment of fun and excitement for the pupils, who came out in their numbers to experience their local and Chinese cultural flavour.

The highlight of the event was the momentary entry of the Lion Dance troupe, which spontaneously sparked excitement from the pupils, including invited parents. The artistry display of the performers also ignited applause from the pupils.

Other Chinese cultural performances included the Waist Drum Performance, Kung Fu display and Lady Dancers. The pupils of both schools performed Farmers Dance, Traditional Wrestling Dance and more.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Eric Ni, Chairman, Huaxing Arts Troupe restated China’s commitment to supporting young children in education improvement.

“Today, we have witnessed the power of cultural exchange, as our talented HuaXing Arts Troupe showcased the vibrant and mesmerizing Chinese cultural dances, while the students of these esteemed schools brought forth the rich and diverse tapestry of Nigerian culture.

“Education is the gateway to a brighter future, and we are committed to continuing our support in this crucial area. However, today’s event is a testament to the fact that our contributions extend beyond education. Culture is a powerful tool that connects people, transcending borders, and language barriers,” he said.

“It is through cultural exchange that we can truly appreciate the beauty and richness of each other’s traditions. By sharing our cultural heritage, we build bridges of understanding and friendship.

Present at the event were Mr Otuere Donatus, Head Teacher, Victoria Island Lagos; Mrs Ajibola, Head Teacher, Awoyaya Primary School; Mrs Williams, Head, Resource Centre; Mr Abass, Head, Computer Centre and Mrs Okafor, Head Teacher, Federal Housing Primary School.

Federal Housing Estate Housing Primary School performed the Farmers’ Dance to show the importance of dignity in labour.