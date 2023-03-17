…Beats two other Professors from South Africa and Kenya to clinch the appointment

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Professor Bello Mohammed Magaji has been appointed as an external examiner,

SRM Institute of science and Technology (Formerly known as SRM University)

Kattankulathur, Tamil Nadu, India. Magaji is an Associate Professor, school of law, American University of Nigeria, Yola, Adamawa State. He was the immediate past Dean of law at Islamic University in Uganda during which he won a research grant by Islamic Development Bank. In a chat with Daily Sun, the Professor of law said he got the appointment having been considered above two other Professors from South Africa and Kenya who were also shortlisted by the India university.

“While in Uganda I was a visiting law lecturer to several universities and even awarded the best postgraduate law lecturer by Kampala International University”. Magaji said.

He said as the external examiner he will be making himself available in the Institute whenever the PhD he examines will defend his thesis as the chairman of the defence session.

The elated Magaji explained, “As the external examiner I will be present whenever the PhD I examine will defend his theses as the chairman of the defence session at the University. “I was informed that three names of professors from South Africa ,Kenya and myself from Nigeria we’re shortlisted for consideration by the university and I was selected and appointed . “I was the immediate past Dean of law at Islamic University in Uganda during which I won a research grant by Islamic Development Bank. Also I got both master of laws and Doctor of laws from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria. “I am a Senior lawyer of 33 years post call at the Bar”. The letter of Magaji’s appointment dated March 6, 2023 which was signed by the

Controller of Examinations of the Institute, Dr.K.Gunasekaran,Ph.D read in parts, “I have the honour to inform you that you have been appointed as an External Examiner for evaluating the thesis in the case of Ms.S.Chemmalar in connection with her thesis submitted for Ph.D Degree in the department of law faculty of Science and Humanities by our Vice-Chancellor.

“The title of the thesis: Compassionate Appointments In India: With Special Reference to Public Sectors In State of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry.

“Hence, I request you to send your acceptance at the earliest through mail so that the soft copy and hard copy of the synopsis and thesis will be sent to you”.