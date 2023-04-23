From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Barely a month after he was appointed as an external examiner, Institute of science and Technology, India, Mohammed Bello Magaji, an Associate Professor, school of law, American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, has been appointed as member advisory council, African Institute for Leadership and Good Governance.

In a chat with Daily Sun, Professor Magaji said he got the appointment following his contributions to the progress and development of the institute over the years.

Asked how he felt about the latest appointment, the elated Professor Magaji said, “I felt reasonably inspired and encouraged to continue to contribute to the progress and development of my father land and African continent as a whole”.

The letter appointing him into the advisory council which was signed by the Director General/Chief Executive of the institute, Dr. Peter Simon read in part, “We are pleased to inform you of your nomination to the advisory council of the African Institute for Leadership and Good Governance (AILGG).

“After careful evaluation of your leadership experience and exposure; the directorate has deemed it fit to co-opt you to this elite council of the institute.

“As part of the development of AILGG and the promotion of Good Governance, we draw together an advisory group to support the directorate in providing policy advisory. We bring together this group every six months (in a live or virtual meeting), with the aim to provide strategic advice on how the institute is developed.

“The council is a non-remunerated policy advisory group and also a network between individuals from different sectors and professional backgrounds with an interest in good governance.

“All members of the Council, whether elected or co-opted, except in the case of founding council members, shall have been Fellows of the Institute for a reasonable period, have contributed positively to the development of the institute and up to date in their obligations to the institute.

“The tenure of each member in council is two (2) years starting from the date of inauguration and may be re-appointed by the directorate as the case may be. The President of the institute is the Chairman-in- council while the Director General/CE is the secretary of the council.

“Any member of the council can be co-opted by the directorate or elected to become the president of the institute.

You are expected to bring in your wealth of experience to contribute positively to the development and growth of the institute.

“We congratulate you on your nomination as a member of the advisory council of the Institute; which is in recognition of your focused leadership and contribution to national development and Good Governance among others”.