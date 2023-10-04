From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Nigerian Press Council, (NPC), in collaboration with Aveesga International limited, has held a two-day post mortem workshop on the 2023 General Elections Assessment for journalists in the north central zone of the country.

The event, which was a capacity-building programme for the journalists, held in Mararaba, Nasarawa state beginning from Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Speaking at the event, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), Dr Chris Isiguzo, commended the council for organizing the a post mortem assessment of the 2023 election especially as it concerns the performance of the media.

Isiguzo said the gathering clearly signpost the commitment to promoting the professional standard for the press adding that the purpose of the meeting reflects dedication to introspection and improvement and a clear commitment to the vital roles that journalists play in the nation’s democratic journey.

The NUJ President said the 2023 general elections marked a significant chapter in the nation’s history adding that the media, as a key stakeholder is entrusted with the responsibility of guiding the electorate through the intricate of the electoral processes.

He therefore described the workshop as apt saying it will avail the participants the opportunity to assess media performance, the achievements and identify areas where improvements were needed.

Presenting his paper titled “Assessment of Media performance in the Coverage of 2023 General Elections,” the Executive Director, Institute of Strategic and Development Communication at the Nasarawa State University, Professor Emmanuel Dandaura, enumerated several factors that shaped the coverage of the 2023 elections.

He named the factors such as social media influence, objectivity by newsmen, hate speech, media ownership, provocation, religion, media convergence.

Dandaura who was represented by a former Business editor with the punch newspaper, Dr Everest Amaefule, also stated that friendship, money and power of incumbency played very prominent role and dictated the tune of coverage of the 2023 general elections.

He appreciated the Council for undertaking the review of the election saying it is important to improve the system, institutions to be able to shape the future events. He suggested ways forward including the constant training and capacity building of journalists as well as social media influencers to update to speed their ability for good coverage.

Speaking on “Appraisal of use of Mass Media in the Coverage of 2023 general elections” Dr Isaac Nyam, urged journalist to also keep to the ethics and code of conduct of their profession just as he harped non the need to be objective and ensure balance in their reportage.

Nyam also encouraged the media on production of local content especially in the various local languages to enable them pass information even to the deepest grassroots population.

Earlier, welcoming participants, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Press Council, (NPC), Mr Francis Nwosu said prior to the 2023 elections, the NPC had organize workshops for journalists sensitizing them on how best to cover the electoral process towards making the 2023 general elections a success.

He explained that “the reason for the gathering was to carry out a post-mortem on the performance of the media in the course of and after the 2023 general elections, what are the criticisms that trailed coverage and reportage the election processes that need to be interrogated with a view of charting pathway of addressing identified shortcomings to provide Media performance in subsequent elections alongside strengthening democratic values and institutions.

The workshop was to also assess the general consensus about the level of professionalism of the media in its handling of the last election, the level of medium compliance to the provisions of the Nigerian constitution, the electoral Act and Guidelines, the Nigerian Media Code of Election Coverage and Code of Ethics for Nigerian journalist.

He therefore noted that the workshop is the modest contribution of the council in providing capacity to journalists expressing the hope that the exchange of ideas between the resource persons and participants will help them acquire more knowledge for effective and efficient coverage and reportage of elections in the future.

Also speaking, the Vice President of NUJ, Zone D, Comrade Kris Atsaka lamented that most of the times, journalists operate under harsh and unfavourable conditions in the course of their work adding that often, those who are expected to protect them in the line of duty see them as enemies.

Atsaka called for a concerted efforts towards protection and welfare of journalists saying if done, journalists will perform their duties more professionally and optimally.