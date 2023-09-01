BY Daniel Kanu

The Nigerian Navy has concluded a deal with Dateline Energy Services Limited, a private oil and gas company, to construct a 4,000 metric tonnes (MT) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Coastal Transportation Barge, for the company.

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, said the construction of the transportation barge marked a significant milestone for the Nigerian Navy, the Naval Dockyard Limited, Dateline Energy Services and the nation.

He said the proposed construction of the 4,000 metric tonnes LPG Coastal Gas Transportation Barge was indicative of how far the institutions and the nation had developed capacity to indigenise the construction of such an enormous and complex vessel.

The Chief Naval Staff, who was represented by Rear Admiral Hamzat Kaoje, expressed optimism that the partnership would spur the growth of Research and Development (R&D), indigenous vessel construction and local content development towards building sustainable paths to progress.

Excited at the official project kick-off and Agreement signing ceremony for the construction of Liquified Petroleum Gas “LPG” coastal transportation carrier barge, Admiral Ogalla said the project will bring massive transformation in the energy sector in the country as well as in the African continent.

He praised the Naval Dockyard Ltd for standing tall in keeping to its primary objectives of enhancing the country’s strategic self-reliance in maintaining Naval vessels, developing expertise and embarking on design and building of ships and craft in support of Nigeria’s continental and global maritime power projection and its blue economy.

Ogalla said the project is a novel idea that will facilitate business and growth of the economy, adding that “it’s a good step to diversify the economy, provide opportunities for job creation and ensure the opening of the coastline with laudable opportunities”.

CNS also commended the visionary and focused leadership of president Bola Tinubu, pledging that the restoration of the renewed hope agenda will be delivered by the government in view of its commitment in addressing the welfare of the citizens.

Other speakers at the grand occasion included: Mr Wilson Opuwei (CEO, Dateline Energy Services), Mr Darren Dignam (Project partner), Rear Admiral Abolaji Orederu (Admiral superintendent, Naval Dockyard Ltd), Hamza Ibrahim (MD/CEO, Admiralty Maritime Services Ltd) and Dr. Mc George Onyung (President, Ship Owners Association of Nigeria).

Some of the project subsidiaries includes: NNPC, Gas Marketing Ltd, Citra Ship Yard, Sifax group, and Green Park among others.

Mr Opuwei said the construction covers 4000 metric tonnes and the first of its kind in Africa. He said the opportunities that would open up with the completion of the project is huge, stressing that it would impact positively on the economy. He reiterated his praise for president Tinubu for creating greater attention in the development of the blue economy, while urging maritime stakeholders to seize and tap the unique opportunity provided by the sector.

He disclosed that the first part of the project will cover 18 months.

Darren Dignam, the project partner promised to ensure that the project is delivered on time, just as he praised the Naval Dockyard for their capacity and competence in handling the massive project.

Rear Admiral Orederu who spoke on the Naval Dockyard facilities and ship building capabilities harped on the competence of Naval Dockyard and its capacity at building war ships.

According to Orederu “the Dockyard has demonstrated its capacity by constructing 3 Seaward Defence Boats, building over 100 riverine patrol boats, constructing and maintaining of houseboats, constructing self-propelled barges, repair of vessels both military and merchant ships, and constructing GRP boats and numerous maritime engineering construction as well as oil and gas platforms/assets currently performing optimally within Nigeria’s maritime space among others”