From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has hailed the emergence of Mr. Victory Gbakara as winner of Season 8, Nigerian Idol.

Oborevwori described Gbakara as a true son and proud ambassador of the state.

Victory Gbakara, son of the founder of God’s Will Mission, Archbishop Solomon Gbakara. He hails from Usiefrun town in Ughievwen Kingdom, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

The winner of the Season 7 of the reality TV talent show, Progress Chukwuyem, is also a Deltan who hails from Ekwueze-Abavo, Ika South Local Government Area.

In a statement of congratulations issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, Oborevwori said that the 26-year old lawyer, singer and songwriter was impeccable and electrifying throughout the competition.

He commended the organisers of the show and the panel of judges for the perfect season. He also thanked Deltans and Nigerians who voted for the emergence of Gbakara as the star prize winner.

Oborevwori said Deltans were known for great exploits in reality shows, having won on several occasions in different platforms, adding that the state was gifted with abundant talents.

He said his administration would continue to support youths with talents to realise their potentials, stressing that talent development remains an integral part of his M.O.R.E Agenda.

“As a state, we are very delighted that our son, Victory Gbakara has won the Nigerian Idol Season 8 just after another Deltan, Progress Chukwuyem, won the Season 7 edition.

“Our youths have continued to portray the Delta character of true patriotism and worthy ambassadors of the State, and my administration will continue to support them to achieve their God-given potentials.

“As a government, we will continue to support talents in sports, creative entertainment and even in business and we are glad that Victory has added to the State’s long list of laurel hauls.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta State, I thank Deltans and indeed, all Nigerians that supported our son, Victory, to emerge winner of Nigerian Idol Season 8.

“Indeed, beyond the prize money, Victory reached for greatness with his God-given talent and distinguished himself as a future star and role model and we are very happy to have him bring honour to our State once again,” the governor stated.