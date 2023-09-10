From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

OG Capital, a Nigerian financial advisory company said that it’s unhappy that Nigerian youths are missing out in lots of opportunities that are abound in international spaces mostly due to ignorance and shortage of requisite

knowledge and capacity to compete favorably in the global space.

The Firm, however, admitted that many African young professionals aspiring to compete globally often encounter significant challenges on their journey, and part of the reason was because the national education curriculum frequently falls short in equipping graduates with the 21st-century knowledge and skills essential for success in the ever-evolving global job market, leaving graduates ill-prepared for the dynamic demands of various careers.

Chairman of OG Capital, Mr. Godwin Adoga, said in a statement made available to Daily Sun, at the weekend, that his Firm has designed a programme to address the issues through an International Finance Certificate (IFiCert) courses developed to prepare young Africans for successful careers in the field of finance.

He said the affordable digital certification holds accreditation from the CPD, the UK’s Independent Continuing Professional Development Accreditation service, guaranteeing recognition by UK-based employers and institutions.

He explained that the IFiCert is an ISO certified and CPD Accredited online program that imparts practical knowledge necessary for excelling in the ever-evolving world of finance, and it’s tailored for individuals with zero prior knowledge of finance.

He said: “This self-paced programme covers critical topics such as foreign exchange, trade, and investment, progressively increasing in complexity. It will also caters for those seeking transition into finance careers for the first time and those looking to enhance their competencies in the financial domain.

“Recognizing the importance of finance in various sectors, the course will equip individuals with the skills necessary to excel in this dynamic field.”

He said that through closing the knowledge gap in the curriculum and addressing the financial literacy deficit, IFiCert graduates will experience favorable results, which includes a 34 per cent increase in interview opportunities and salary enhancements.

“These achievements not only foster individual growth but also play a pivotal role in bolstering the nation’s overall economic development, positioning these graduates as valuable professionals primed for excellence in the realm of finance,” he said.