A Nigerian female doctor identified as Dr. Vwaere Diaso has died while using an elevator that reportedly crashed from the 10th floor of Lagos Island General Hospital, Odan.

Calling out the management of the Lagos Island General Hospital, Odan, witnesses alleged negligence and a possible case of embezzlement of funds meant for the repair of the faulty elevator before the death of the doctor who fell to her death on the hospital premises.

It was gathered that she was set to complete her houseman ship in just two weeks at General Hospital, Odan, Lagos.

The accident occurred while on her way to collect her meal from a dispatch rider when the elevator fell from 10th floor to the ground!

A Twitter user, identified only as Big Amara, in her tweet disclosed that the deceased, Diaso, a Babcock University graduate, had just two weeks to complete her housemanship.

“A doctor who had just 2 weeks to complete her housemanship just died in general hospital(Odan, Lagos island) due to poor management and negligence!!!

The elevator she was in, fell from 10th floor to the ground! Video was so painful to watch 💔”

Another user, Dr Olawale Ogunlana, tweeted:

“I completed my internship in General Hospital Odan Lagos and I’m aware of their ZERO maintenance attitude. Elevators show tons and signs of problems before collapsing.

“Now a Doctor is gone! A whole life gone because of wickedness and corruption. Someone’s head(s) must roll.”

Queen Eddie tweeted: “She was my very close friend. Now all I’m left with is the painful memories and tears in my eyes. Rest easy queen.

“Yesterday was a blur. When I heard the news I screamed.I was in great disbelief. I didn’t want to acknowledge the lies. I called Imaobong immediately. But immediately she picked and I heard her cries. My world came crashing down. Where do I even begin?”