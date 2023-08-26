From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has said the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Niger, Mohammed Sani Usman, was not expelled from the country.

The ministry made the clarification in a statement issued by its Spokesperson, Francisca Omayuli, following reports that the envoy was given 48 hours ultimatum to leave Niger.

“The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to news making the rounds on social media that the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Niger, H. E. Mohammed Sani Usman was on Friday, 25th August, 2023 expelled and given 48 hours to leave the country.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public that this information is false and as such should be disregarded,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The ministry also said the Federal Government warns against the circulation of unverified information capable of jeopardizing the ongoing mediation efforts by ECOWAS in the political impasse in Niger.