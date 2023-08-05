From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

In a bid to balance productive business and spirituality towards achieving prosperity, Prof John Fagbenro, a renowned expert in crop production and environmental management, has emphasised the importance of incorporating both business and spirituality in Nigerian society.

He gave the advice at a book launch programme, held at the Western Hall of the Oyo State Government Secretariat in Ibadan, on Saturday, suggesting that Nigerians should strive to be 50 per cent business-oriented and 50 per cent spiritual in order to achieve prosperity.

During the event, which celebrated the release of two books written by Pastor Kola Soladoye, titled ‘How to Start Your Own Business’ and ‘Principles of Wealth Creation’, Fagbenro, who chaired the programme, expressed the belief that productivity through business is supported by scripture.

He specifically urged Christians to adopt a balanced approach to life, allocating equal importance to business pursuits and spirituality.

Fagbenro also reiterated the significance of putting God first in all aspects of life, warning of the severe consequences that may arise from neglecting one’s spiritual devotion. He asserted that a prosperous life is only possible through obedience to God and placing Him at the forefront of one’s priorities.

Soladoye, the author of the two books, explained his motivation behind their creation, saying a deep concern for the youth of Nigeria and their potential to become captains of industries, using the teachings of Jesus Christ as a guiding principle, prompted him to write the books.

He was optimistic the principles outlined in his books can empower individuals to become significant entrepreneurs in a country currently grappling with high rates of unemployment.

Soladoye expressed his gratitude to Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministry, Bishop Wale Oke and his family as well as the entire Christ Life Church for their continuous support. He acknowledged the impact they have had on his personal and professional growth, as well as for providing him with a platform to share his knowledge and contribute to the development of Nigeria.

One of the attendees, Pastor (Dr.) Tunji Oyedeji, the Director of Grace Heights Concepts, referred to the books as a “small body big engine.” He added that the principles highlighted in Soladoye’s books serve as eye-openers for individuals who aspire to become chief executive officers (CEOs) of their own companies.

The launch of the books, according to Soladoye, signifies his contribution to nation building and development, saying further that his commitment to helping others is genuine. Part of the proceeds from the launch, he assured people, would be donated to charity, reflecting his dedication to improving the lives of those in need.

As Nigeria continues to face economic challenges, Fagbenro and Soladoye’s message of balancing business acumen with spiritual devotion serves as a call to action for Nigerians to embrace a well-rounded approach to achieving prosperity. With their guidance, individuals are encouraged to explore entrepreneurship and prioritise their relationship with God in order to yield favourable outcomes in both their business and personal lives.