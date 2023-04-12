…..rejects the bill, explain reasons for doctor’s mass exit

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigerian doctors practicing abroad under the umbrella of Diaspora Medical Associations have registered their outright rejection of the newly proposed bill sponsored by a member of the House of Representatives, Abiodun Ganiyu Johnson, that will mandate any Nigerian-trained medical and dental practitioners to practice in Nigeria for a minimum of five years before being granted a full license by relevant authorities.

The doctors’ associations, in a letter jointly signed by their representatives in Canada, Germany, South Africa, USA and several other countries, to the leadership of the National Assembly, informed that the bill which seek a way to address the adverse effects of brain drain may not be the most effective intervention to resolve the situation, and will be counterproductive and not achieve its intended goal.

Part of the letter reads: “We recognize the problems posed by the exodus of Nigerian medical professionals from our health system including but not limited to decreased access to health care services, poor quality of care, lack of manpower and leadership resource, among several others.

“The medical or dental practitioner is the glue that keeps the team functional and the

leading force for an effective health care delivery system. The medical and dental professional bears the burden for systemic failures resulting in the maladaptive structure fostering stress, undue burden, physical and mental anguish, lack of job satisfaction, poor working conditions and much more.”

The letter further explained that the major cause of brain drain in the health sector include a poor health care delivery framework, arising from a failure to invest in the healthcare to foster a conducive environment.

“Health care system in Nigeria does not promote professionalism, growth, work satisfaction nor a high reliability culture. Other major drivers include very poor welfare packages, high level of insecurity, limited opportunities for employment, sub specialty training, sociopolitical and economic instability.

“The majority of these issues stem from outside healthcare system, and are outside

of an individual’s control. Indeed, good governance and commitment to future investment in healthcare would improve conditions in the country that will allow security, good education for children, improved compensation, as described in the Abuja Declaration.

“The migration of professionals is not limited to the medical and dental practitioners alone. So, the question is why is the medical and dental profession being targeted? Focusing on one aspect of a problem

without taking a holistic approach to a sustainable solution will be ineffective. Young professionals leave the country in search of better opportunities.

“Many are obviously frustrated by the consequences of governance failures that have progressively worsened over the past 30 years. The unfortunate reality is the healthcare system is in a state of serious neglect, training and career development opportunities are limited further impairing earning potential.

“Insecurity is rampant. Equity and Justice are lacking for the average Nigerian. The Diaspora Medical Associations are invested in crafting effective solutions and are willing to participate in fostering solutions to that extent.

The doctors’associations asked the leadership of the National Assembly to embrace purposeful systemic solution and ensure a “quick fix” and not allow attempt that might worsen the situation, strengthening their support to the position statements from other stakeholders including Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP), and Nigerian Medical Students Association (NiMSA).

“We will continue to support positive changes, and growth of our health sector, in all spheres and look forward to engaging with Hon. Abiodun Ganiyu Johnson and other members of the National Assembly in

doing the serious work necessary to stop and reverse the brain drain.

“Diaspora healthcare workers would be willing to return to Nigeria if an enabling environment is provided, particularly in reversing the trend and helping to solve several identified problem,” the doctors noted.