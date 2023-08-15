From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Olusegun Runsewe, has decried the threat of extinction of Nigerian culture as a result of western influence.

Runsewe, who spoke at the 15th Anniversary and Award ceremony of the National Waves Newspaper & Magazine, yesterday in Abuja, said it was unfortunate that most Nigerians prefer foreign culture to the country’s heritage.

He said through culture and tourism, Nigeria could generate billions of naira as a result of our rich and unique the country’s heritage is.

To this end, he said there was a need for the government to sufficiently explore and invest in tourism, to shore up revenue.

Meanwhile, the National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo, highlighted the importance of the media in shaping the future of an emerging democracy like Nigeria.

In his speech titled: ‘The Role of the Media in Sustaining Nigeria’s Democracy’, he said: “Often referred to as the fourth estate, the media stands as an independent pillar in a democratic society, alongside the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of government.

“It plays a crucial role in amplifying citizens’ voices, scrutinising public institutions, and ensuring transparency and accountability.

“A free and responsible media is essential in upholding democratic principles and safeguarding the public interest.”

Another recipient, Kayode Ajulo, said he was saddened by the negative perception of the judiciary, which ought to be the last hope of the common man.

Regardless, Ajulo, who is lawyer said the judiciary must rise up in defence of Nigeria’s democracy.

Earlier, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of National Waves Newspaper and Magazine, Jimmy Enyeh, said: “The 15th Annual Lectures of National Waves comes at a time of great national reawakening, cataclysmic changes in our political developments, which among other features have witnessed political transition of governance from one set of political actors to another.

“It is also a period of social and economic pressures on the marginalised, voiceless, and economically dis-empowered majority of Nigerians as a result of economic meltdown.

“In spite of the seeming gloam over the harsh economic conditions, and highly contested elections which have in the past months, widened the geopolitical fault lines, security challenges and sundry national setbacks, there’s a glimmer of hope in the current administration to do the right thing, put the economy on the right footing, heal the wounds engendered by the election fallouts, and restore hope.”