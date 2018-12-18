Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Chairman, Governing of the Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), Segun Oni, has suggested that Nigerian content should drive all construction and development works at the new Centenary Economic City located at Airport road, Abuja.

Oni mandated the management and investors to exhaust all available human and natural resources within Nigeria before considering placing order for any material or expertise from abroad.

Oni made the suggestion, in Abuja, when he led other members of the Board on oversight visit to the Centenary City, to assess the state of affairs following the plans to begin construction works at the city.

He told the investors that government would strictly monitor work at the site and ensure that competent hands and firms are engaged to deliver world class services, and most importantly, transfer expertise and skills to Nigerians.

He commended the managers for their maturity in handing litigation that arose from the project.

He, however, cautioned them against actions that would trigger another round of litigation which, according to him, could further delay construction work at the site.

Oni was also impressed with the master plan of the project, which he said, will place Nigeria on same pedestal with countries that are tourism destination of the world.

He, thus, promised to facilitate any course, within the law, that would ensure smooth take off of the project and contribute greatly to socioeconomic development of Nigeria.

Head of Corporate Marketing of the project, Ahmad Al-amin, appreciated the suggestions of the NEPZA Board members and promised to follow the suggestion for the benefit of Nigerian professionals and its economy.

He told our correspondent that all litigations and disagreements regarding the site have been settled, and all was set for the commencement of construction work to at the site.