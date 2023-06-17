Nigerian Breweries, the leading beverage company in the country Thursday night organised a delightful evening for Super Eagles players at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos.

The innovative event sought to bring the players closer to their fans and the brand ambassadors of Nigerian Breweries’ products, including Goldberg, Life, and Zagg Energy.

This gathering provided an opportunity for the players to unwind and relax before their important match against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series.

For the past five days, the Super Eagles have been diligently preparing in Lagos for their upcoming game in Monrovia. Under the guidance of Coach Jose Peseiro, the team has been working hard to ensure they are in top form.

While the players remained focused on their upcoming assignment, Nigerian Breweries recognized the significance of fostering a strong bond between the Super Eagles stars, their fans, and the company’s brand ambassadors. Thus, they organized a dinner event where the players could interact and have some fun.

The Head of Marketing and Communications Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sandra Amachree, expertly hosted the event, ensuring a joyous and memorable experience for everyone involved. The atmosphere was vibrant as the players temporarily shed their serious on-pitch demeanour and embraced a more relaxed posture. From the team’s captain, Ahmed Musa, to notable players like Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong, Taiwo Awoniyi, Joe Aribo, Victor Osimhen, and the team’s comedian, Kelechi Iheanacho, they all took turns answering questions from the fans.

During the event, Alex Iwobi shared his favourite post-match meal, revealing a penchant for Jollof rice and fried plantain (dodo), as it provides him with the energy he needs. The Everton Player of the Season was quick to be told he will also need some Zaag Energy Drink to go with his favourite meal.

For Joe Aribo, he excitedly informed the fans about his current pre-match jam, which happens to be the hit song by Kcee Ojapiano.

Victor Osimhen shared an unforgettable experience from his career, reminiscing about the first chance he received to showcase his talent. When asked what he would have become if he weren’t a footballer, Kelechi Iheanacho humorously responded that he would still be a footballer.

The brand ambassadors of Nigerian Breweries’ products, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham-Adedeji, and Debo Adebowale (Mr Macaroni), were also present at the event and enthusiastically expressed their admiration for the Super Eagles players. They commended the players for consistently bringing joy and pride to the hearts of Nigerians. The brand ambassadors urged the players to remain dedicated and resilient, even in the face of criticism from a few disgruntled fans when results do not go the country’s way.

The gathering organized by Nigerian Breweries served as a testament to their commitment to supporting Nigerian football and nurturing a strong relationship between the Super Eagles, their fans, and the brand ambassadors.

Many agree such innovations play a crucial role in bridging the gap between players and supporters, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie.

Wasiu Abiola assured that all Nigerian Breweries’ brands, including Goldberg, Life, and Zaag Energy will continue to make significant contributions to Nigerian sports and strengthen the bond between athletes and their fans at all times.