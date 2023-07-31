From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A physiotherapist resident in Manchester, UK, Chizoba Ijeomah (Nee Ohagi), has been selected as a finalist for Miss/Mrs Africa UK beauty pageant said to be highly anticipated in September this year.

The event promises to be memorable for contestants and viewers alike by showcasing talent, elegance and different African cultures.

In a release from the Nigerian-born Mrs Ijeomah who hails from Urualla and married to Dikenafai both in Ideato North and South Local Governement Areas of Imo State, she explained that by entering the pageant she wished to celebrate her rich Nigerian cultural heritage as well as her individual passions.

“So far the competition has been empowering and great fun. I can’t wait to take the stage with the other amazing women involved at the Grand Finale, this September.

“The programme was created for African women aged 30 and above living in the UK and Ireland. Once selected, the finalist attends virtual workshops to help them prepare for the journey ahead.

“Miss/Mrs Africa Uk is not a standard beauty pageant. It does away with the ideals that do not match real women but instead showcase the true beauty that shines from within and celebrates every woman in her own uniqueness.

“The pageant is dedicated to embracing beauty in all its forms while also celebrating the rich diversity found within African women. It redefines the way beauty is perceived in beauty pageants and is not reserved for women that only have physical attributes to show.

“The event promotes and looks at not just a woman’s appearance but also her character and her impact on society.

“And as a proud supporter of women’s empowerment, some of my primary objectives are to inspire young women to embrace their individuality, pursue their dreams and step out of their comfort zones. I hope my involvement in the event will leave a positive impact, ” she said.

Miss/Mrs Africa UK Grand Finale would take place on September 9th, 2023 at The Mercure Hotel, Piccadilly Manchester, UK.