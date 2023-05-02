By Vivian Onyebukwa

In order to help individuals unlock untapped potentials and manifest their originality to achieve excellence in life, a Nigerian-based mindset and transformational coach, Monica Nnoka has concluded plans to take her transformative retreats to six countries of the world including Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos heralding the event, Nnoka who is also known as, “The MOre Coach’’ and the founder of MOre-thenticity Ltd, explained that the retreat which targets men and women would come under the theme,“ Manifest Your Dream Retreats’’, adding that it will hold in Ghana, Dubai South Africa, Kigali, and the UK between June and November 2023, while that of Nigeria retreat which targets only women, she said would come under the theme, ‘’Evolve To Become More’’.

According to her, a lot of people across the world are going through emotional challenges due to economic situation, family problems and host of others. “The retreat would provide a safe and supportive environment for participants to take a break from their busy lives and away from the triggers they face to reflect on their inner potential and learn practices to manifest their dreams.It will help them clarify their purpose and develop the mindset and tools needed to move forward in their lives with confidence and creativity. We will take participants through a process that illuminates blind spots, fosters inner strength, and teaches them the science of awakening potential in the latent systems of the brain and body so that they are more enthused about life and become more productive and impactful’’

Relating her journey into becoming ‘The MOre Coach’, she described it as a challenging one. “I lost my high-paying job and began questioning everything I knew. I was bitter, sad, confused, angry, and felt stuck. But my transformation started when I began to reflect on my life, and I discovered I had spent the first 35 years of my life unconscious and in autopilot mode. I had emotional wounds and I needed to be healed from them because I was constantly reacting to life. As I emerged from the crisis, I realised that I had much more to give society and that my seeming setback had become a turning point”.

Nnoka believes that people don’t have to wait for a crisis to become a better version of themselves, adding that life has valuable lessons, and that one should listen and learn. “We can take the required breaks, not just vacations, but for self-reflection and development, that open us to more insights on how to move forward.

She stated that these intentional breaks allow people to reexamine their lives and decide who they want to become and why they are here on the planet without the influence of society and the negative news that usually cripples the mind with fear and kills the seeds of creativity within”.