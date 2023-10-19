Jimmy Ofuoyan, Nigerian-born celebrity hairstylist based in Italy, has demonstrated that to whom much is given, much more is also expected.

The CEO of 360Kuts, a famous salon brand in the country and Europe, gave strangers in Pescara a treat, by dishing our free of charge his exquisite and trademark haircuts, as well as shopping spree.

The 360Kuts founder arrived in Italy a few years ago as a migrant and first settled in Abruzzo and Sicily, where he was camped. He earned a living working as a home-service barber, and working as a disc jockey at parties, carnivals and festivals on certain days, until he relocated to Pescara, where he gained widespread fame as a phenomenal hairstylist.

Greatness is not born; it is made. That is exactly what the 360Kuts hCEO has done throughout his journey–from his lowly background, to the pinnacle of professionalism anyone in his line of trade would dream of. Born into a poor family, all he had was a primary education. Education was not even a priority to his siblings–the daily struggles to survive was top of their bucket list at the time.

Childhood was extremely abnormal for the entrepreneur, as things kids are naturally entitled to remained only a dream for him. Practically became a school drop out, owing to lack of sponsorship. Yet, his determination to be successful never waned.

At age 12, Jimmy Ofuoyan took his destiny in his hands, with the circumstances speaking loudly that he and all his siblings were responsible for themselves. He became an apprentice at his brother’s salon, where he learnt braiding and fixing of women’s hair. In addition to it, he took lessons on YouTube, on modern men’s haircut on his ow.

“I was born into a family where nine children had to compete for scarce and unavailable resources, sidelined from getting a secondary education because of the non-availability of funds, and having to start learning how to braid and fix women’s hair at age 12. I had every excuse to dabble in crime and any quick-money syndrome but rather I chose the right path”, he recounted.

The skill became extremely useful for him and it was what kept him alive in prison after he fell into the hands of human traffickers, upon leaving Nigeria for Italy through Libya with a cousin and some friends in 2016. At just 18, he was responsible for his captors’ and fellow captives’ haircuts, with the former returning the favour with a meal equivalent of $1–literally birthing 360Kuts with just a comb and blade.

After one year and six months in prison, he escaped and fled to the European country, where the chapter of his rise to stardom began.

The 360Kuts supremo was camped in Abruzzo and Sicily for few months as a migrants. He worked as a disc jockey at festivals, occasions and also offered home services as a barber. Through the power of social media where her has garnered over 3 million views, his talent shone through and became sought-after by footballers, singers and entertainers who could not resist his unique talent and the sense of satisfaction he leaves with his customers.

He won the ‘Blurriest/ Fastest Fade Technique Barber Battle’ against other Italian-born hairstylists and barbers in his community and barbershop, through his unrivalled expertise.