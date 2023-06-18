As they walk for nature to protect the environment, sensitized Lagos communities on waste disposal

By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

As part of its social responsibilities to sustainable initiatives, investing in the future of local communities and the environment, Nigerian Sustainable Banking Principles (NSBP) champion group,took a stance to protect the environment by walking to raise awareness to the overwhelmingly sad situation of environmental degradation.

The Bank group pledged to entrench positive environmental practices in its operations and amongst its stakeholders as part of it activities to celebrate it’s 10th year anniversary.

Along with members of the various Bankers walked the streets of Lagos singing and chanting words of motivation to onlookers. Brandishing placards with motivating quotes on them as they marched from the Muri Okunuola Park to other areas in Victoria Island Lagos.

“They were proud to be part of the charity walk to raise awareness of the devastating effects of environmental pollution and how it has impacted so many people’s lives and livelihood.

“The Walk for Nature event aimed at educating Lagos communities on the impact of dumping waste inappropriately.

Explaining the goal of the sensitization walk for nature, a sustainability officer at Polaris Bank Omoyepe Ajose-Adeogun said promote awareness environment on how people should manage waste. Impact of dumping waste in the environment.

Outlining measures in line with the groups initiative Ajose-Adeogun said that communities need constant sensitization on the proper ways to dispose waste materials.

“People need to understand the importance of proper waste disposal and not littering them.The impact of waste on the environment.

“We, as Bankers, will continue to align our operations with issues of sustainability by focusing on issues that put our environment at risk.”

She urged Nigerians to imbibe and cultivate good environmental practices for nature and sustainable environmental management.

Acknowledging the walk for nature event was another sustainability officer at Wema Bank Plc,Oluwatoyin Adetunji stressing their activities for the 10th year celebration.

Adetunji said they seek to avoid negative impacts on the environment and communities where possible, and if these impacts are unavoidable, they should be minimized or offset appropriately.

She stated that the grave impacts of climate change needs conscious effort to tackle it. With Nigeria Energy Transition plan and bold action to limit the impacts of climate change must be undertaken urgently.

“We believe that adherence to these Principles will provide benefits to our businesses, our clients, our communities and our environment.

“The major gospel of today’s event is walking, which is an effective means we have consistently promoted towards combating health and environmental challenges. We must form the habit of walking to distances that are not too far, this actions improve our health as we do so.”

Lead Communication at FSDH group,Babatunde Adenuga highlighted some of the various challenges the environment is facing and concluded that they, will continue to prioritize and focus on issues of sustainability essentially, aimed at addressing some of these challenges.

Adenuga stated human demand on natural resources has become unbearably heavy, with ecosystem degradation compromising the well-being of over people and a growing tide of pollution. While knowledge and tools exist to deal with this, leadership and cooperation are needed in place to curb it.

“To a large extent it behooves on us as a people and a nation to form a global partnership to care for the earth. Overcoming the environmental challenges now confronting us requires effective management of our environment through the concerted efforts of all and sundry in order to preserve nature and our natural resources,” he said.