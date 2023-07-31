From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

A Nigerian scholar, Dr Cliff Ogbede, of the VN Karazin Kharkiv, National University Ukraine, has bagged a prestigious certificate of merit in appreciation of his great personal contributions to the development of educational, scientific, cultural and social cooperation; whilst cementing tied between the varsity and Nigeria.

In a communiqué signed by the Rector of the University, Prof Tetyana Kaganovska, she expressed sincere gratitude to the entire staff of Karazin to Ogbede, for demonstrating high professional, moral and human qualities and for the extensive information support of the University within the international arena, especially in these hard times the Ukrainians are forced to fight to protect their sovereignty and democratic values.

Apart from being a major scientific and cultural centre, VN Karazin Kharkiv National University-established in 1804, is one of the oldest and leading Universities in Eastern Europe, having been an academic hub of Ukraine and rated amongst the best Ukrainian classical Universities with records of graduates and so many professionals from many countries, including Nigeria. The University cooperates with so many institutions in the world and has produced 3 Nobel Laureates in Medicine, Economics and Physics.

The Rector applauded Ogbede for his leadership and commitment to the Ukrainian spirit even as he serves as the official representative of the University in Nigeria.

The merit award recipient, Dr Cliff Ogbede stated that Karazin University has shown strong commitment towards the growth of Nigeria and will continue to offer several programs that will help to prepare the Nigerian students and major workforce for the new global challenges, which include knowledge sharing, research and development, academic cooperation with Nigerian institutions and cultural exchange programs between Nigeria and Ukraine.

The University called for more efforts in developing and deepening Nigeria-Ukraine bilateral cooperation and friendly relations, for the well-being of Nigeria and Ukraine.